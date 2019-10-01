By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Walnuts In Shell 350G

Tesco Walnuts In Shell 350G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£8.58/kg

Offer

Per 30g (Shelled)
  • Energy850kJ 206kcal
    10%
  • Fat19.5g
    28%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2833kJ / 686kcal

Product Description

  • Walnuts in shell.
  • Just crack open
  Just crack open
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and other nuts..

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

approx. 5 (shelled) Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (Shelled)Per 30g (Shelled)
Energy2833kJ / 686kcal850kJ / 206kcal
Fat65.0g19.5g
Saturates6.1g1.8g
Carbohydrate7.0g2.1g
Sugars2.6g0.8g
Fibre6.7g2.0g
Protein15.0g4.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

