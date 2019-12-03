By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Frozen Cooked Mussels 500G

Tesco Frozen Cooked Mussels 500G
£ 3.00
£0.60/100g
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy490kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 490kJ / 116kcal

Product Description

  Cooked shelled mussels (Mytilus chilensis) with a protective ice glaze.
  • Cooked shelled mussels (Mytilus edulis and Mytilus chilensis) with a protective ice glaze.
  Pack size: 500g

Information

Allergy Information

  Contains molluscs.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Produce of

Cultivated in Chile, Produced in Chile

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical Values1/5 of a pack (100g)per 1/5 pack
Energy490kJ / 116kcal490kJ / 116kcal
Fat4.0g4.0g
Saturates1.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate1.7g1.7g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein18.1g18.1g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

VALUE IN A BAG

4 stars

Tasty and good value.

