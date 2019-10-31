By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fabric Conditioner Spring Fresh 42 Washes 1.26L

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Fabric Conditioner Spring Fresh 42 Washes 1.26L
£ 1.35
£1.08/litre

Product Description

  • *
  • Tesco Spring Fresh Fabric Conditioner 1.26L
  • Soft & fresh With fragrance release technology
  • Tesco Fabric Conditioner Spring Fresh Leaves clothes feeling soft and fresh, with a fragrance that lasts for up to two weeks.
  • Pack size: 1.26L

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 5-15% Cationic Surfactants Also contains: Perfumes, Linalool, Coumarin, Eugenol, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Preservatives: Dodecylguanidine Monohydrochloride.

Storage

Store upright in a cool place

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • 6-7Kg 45ml For large loads or extra softness and freshness 4-5Kg 30ml For normal loads 10L 15ml For handwashing Standard number of washes (42) is based on the dosage for normal loads.
  • Fill dispenser using measuring cap. Add the recommended dose of fabric conditioner to the washing machine dispenser alongside the detergent at the start of the wash. The fabric conditioner will be diluted as it is dispensed into the wash during the rinse cycle. Always dilute fabric conditioner when using for hand washing. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Do not pour fabric conditioner directly onto clothes.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.26L e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product

5 stars

Love this product it smells lovely I used to use a leading brand but definitely converted and it's cheaper

Nice

5 stars

Nice conditioner, liked the smell very similar to big brand blue.

Smells like old cigarettes - left clothes and bedd

1 stars

Smells like old cigarettes - left clothes and bedding smelling as if there were worn or used by an old 50 a day smoker!!

This has been my families favourite fabric conditi

5 stars

This has been my families favourite fabric conditioner for many years and now for some reason it is no longer available. I am very saddened and shocked. I will have to change my shopping habits as the other fabric conditioners are not of the same standard. The smell of this fabric conditioner is my signature smell as it makes my clothes smell beautiful. I can't understand why it has been discontinued.

Usually bought next

Tesco Lemon Washing Up Liquid 740Ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.66
£0.89/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.25
£0.13/metre

Tesco Washing Up Liquid Limited Edition Seasonal 450Ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.91/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 2 Roll

£ 1.25
£1.25/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here