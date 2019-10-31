Tesco Fabric Conditioner Spring Fresh 42 Washes 1.26L

Great product
Love this product it smells lovely I used to use a leading brand but definitely converted and it's cheaper
Nice
Nice conditioner, liked the smell very similar to big brand blue.
Smells like old cigarettes - left clothes and bedding smelling as if there were worn or used by an old 50 a day smoker!!
This has been my families favourite fabric conditi
This has been my families favourite fabric conditioner for many years and now for some reason it is no longer available. I am very saddened and shocked. I will have to change my shopping habits as the other fabric conditioners are not of the same standard. The smell of this fabric conditioner is my signature smell as it makes my clothes smell beautiful. I can't understand why it has been discontinued.