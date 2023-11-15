Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed in Gravy 40x100g

Developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre, Pedigree dog food pouches have all the essential nutrients to support optimal digestion, a healthy skin and coat, strong natural defences and healthy bones. 100% complete and balanced, Pedigree wet dog food is not only nutritious but also makes for highly enjoyable everyday dog pouch meals that will bring out their infectious enthusiasm. In its easy-to-open Pouch format, this wet food for dogs is perfect for a fresh healthy meal you can serve in one go. 40 x 100g Pedigree wet dog food pouches in gravy with chicken & vegetables, beef & vegetables, turkey & carrots and beef & lamb for adult dogs with no artificial colorants, flavours or preservatives. Wet dog food pouches in easy-to-open pouches, perfect for a fresh healthy meal, on its own or on top of dry dog food Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and strong natural defences Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre This wet dog food in gravy contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservativesWet dog food pouches in easy-to-open pouches, perfect for a fresh healthy meal, on its own or on top of dry dog foodNutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and strong natural defencesDog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition CentreThis wet dog food in jelly contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs. Pedigree delicious dog treats, chews, hearty main meals & complete dry dog food for all dogs.
100% Complete and delicious wet dog food for adult dogs
Pack size: 4000G
Net Contents
40 x 100g ℮
Preparation and Usage
24h Daily Feeding RecommendationPouch Only: 5 kg: 4 - 4 1/2, 10 kg: 7 - 7 1/2, 20 kg: 11 1/2 - 13Pouch + Dry Food: 5 kg: 2 + 45 g, 10 kg: 3 + 85 g, 20 kg: 4 + 160 g1 pouch can be replaced by 20 g Pedigree® dry food.77 kcal/100 gFeeding Instructions: Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.Perfect for a fresh meal on its own, or to be served as a tasty topper on dry food. Simply unzip the pouch and serve immediately.
Additives
Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives
10 x Chicken10 x Beef and Liver Mix10 x Turkey10 x Beef and Lamb Mix
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including a Mix of Beef 6% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), Cereals, Vegetables (including Dried Carrot and Pea Mix 0.8%, equivalent to Carrot and Pea Mix 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 0.8%), Minerals, ^Of which 94% Natural, **Chunk typically 42% of the product
Storage
Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see bottom of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
7.0
Fat content:
3.8
Inorganic matter:
1.7
Crude fibre:
0.40
Moisture:
82.5
Vitamin D₃:
187 IU
Vitamin E:
56.0 mg
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
1.6 mg
Iodine (Calcium Iodate, anhydrous):
0.26 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
3.4 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
2.0 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
21.2 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Nutritional additives:
-
Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including Turkey 14% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), Cereals, Vegetables (including Dried Carrots 0.6%, equivalent to Carrots 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 0.8%), Minerals, ^Of which 94% Natural, **Chunk typically 42% of the product
Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including Chicken 14% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), Cereals, Vegetables (including Dried Carrot and Pea Mix 0.8%, equivalent to Carrot and Pea Mix 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 0.8%), Minerals, ^Of which 94% Natural, **Chunk typically 42% of the product
Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including a Mix of Beef 7% and Lamb 7% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), Cereals, Vegetables (including Dried Carrots 0.6%, equivalent to Carrots 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 0.8%), Minerals, ^Of which 94% Natural, **Chunk typically 42% of the product
Manufacturer Address
GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.IE: Mars Ireland,PO Box 3856,Dublin 4.
Return to
GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.0800 738 800www.mars.co.uk/contactwww.uk.pedigree.comIE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,PO Box 3856,Dublin 4.1800 013 012
