Tesco Mixed Nuts In Shell 350G

ok- although some of the almonds were bitter
Very poor!
Very poor selection, just three tiny brazil nuts and a few empty hazelnut shells.The bags are half the size they used to be and certainly not worth the money, I shall be trying to get some off our local outdoor market for Christmas.
No more Brazilian.....
Our family love a bag of nuts at Christmas. Its like being in a Dickens story. Totally silly but so Christmasy. So got 2 bags for the holidays. Was rather surprised to find in 700gms of 'mixed' nuts... only 2 Brazil nuts. Are they rare now. Is this the end of the humble Brazil nuts? Is the effect of pollution and global warming that my sons can not struggle for hours trying to crack a nut, like all the men before? For shame....