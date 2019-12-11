By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling 6 Christmas Slice

3.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Mr Kipling 6 Christmas Slice

Per slice (42g)
  • Energy654kJ 155kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars24.7g
    27%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1558kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit Cake Layered with an Almond Topping (15%) and White Icing (27%).
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Rich & juicy fruit cake slice topped with a soft almond layer and delicate white icing
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Sultanas, Raisins, Icing Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dark Brown Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Water, Glacé Cherries (Cherries, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Colour (Carmine)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Egg, Soya Flour, Sherry (contains Sulphites), Invert Sugar Syrup, Rice Flour, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Colours (Plain Caramel, Lutein), Whey Powder (Milk), Ground Almonds, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Ground Rice, Salt, Ground Mixed Spice (Cassia, Coriander, Caraway, Nutmeg, Cloves, Ginger), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Milk Proteins, Dried Egg White, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Flavourings (contains Milk), Acid (Acetic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Christmas Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)

Net Contents

6 x Christmas Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (42g)
Energy 1558kJ654kJ
-369kcal155kcal
Fat 8.9g3.7g
of which Saturates 4.3g1.8g
Carbohydrate 68.9g28.9g
of which Sugars 58.8g24.7g
Fibre 1.2g0.5g
Protein 2.8g1.2g
Salt 0.35g0.15g
This pack contains 6 portions--

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

No Flavour

2 stars

No real Flavour not there usual standard

Brilliant.

5 stars

Those are lovely and tasty and not too dry. I also like the idea that they have marzipan on top of the gorgeous fruit cake. I will keep on buying them.

