Mr Kipling 6 Christmas Slice

No Flavour
No real Flavour not there usual standard
Brilliant.
Those are lovely and tasty and not too dry. I also like the idea that they have marzipan on top of the gorgeous fruit cake. I will keep on buying them.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1558kJ
Sugar, Sultanas, Raisins, Icing Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dark Brown Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Water, Glacé Cherries (Cherries, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Colour (Carmine)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Egg, Soya Flour, Sherry (contains Sulphites), Invert Sugar Syrup, Rice Flour, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Colours (Plain Caramel, Lutein), Whey Powder (Milk), Ground Almonds, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Ground Rice, Salt, Ground Mixed Spice (Cassia, Coriander, Caraway, Nutmeg, Cloves, Ginger), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Milk Proteins, Dried Egg White, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Flavourings (contains Milk), Acid (Acetic Acid)
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Carefully baked in the UK
This pack contains 6 portions
6 x Christmas Slices
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per slice (42g)
|Energy
|1558kJ
|654kJ
|-
|369kcal
|155kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|3.7g
|of which Saturates
|4.3g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|68.9g
|28.9g
|of which Sugars
|58.8g
|24.7g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.15g
|-
|-
