Garnier Naturals Soothing Rose 3In1 Balm 140Ml

Lovely
Very smooth and creamy. Will be buying again nice big tub so lasts a long time and good value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super soft skin
Made my skin feel supersoft used as a moisturiser normally i break put its not heavy or anything and is really good [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Better as a night cream
This face cream smells lovely, and I was very excited about trying the product. But after a few weeks I've found it to be far too thick for both day and nighttime use. It has left my skin quite greasy and feels overall unpleasant. I do like the product and my makeup did go on smoothly but by the middle of the day I was a tad shiny. I think it is better suited as a night cream. I'll stick to a lighter cream during the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loved it
Perfect for my skin really moisturizing and made my skin smooth and soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super soft skin
I've been using the 3 in 1 soothing Rose botanical barm for 2 weeks now. I use it every night after my usual cleansing routine. It smells divine. My skin is left feeling soft and smooth. Would recommend to anyone wanting nicer skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
rose cream review
Was nice and rich, but not overbearing. Smelt great, good amount of product also. Woke up with smooth and soft skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect 4 sensitive skin
This is a great balm which is multi purpose. It leaves skin feeling refreshed and moisturised all day or night. It is a thicker consistency than the botanical day cream so if using in the daytime, you only need to use a small amount to hydrate and soothe the skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My new fave
I love this product. I have both oily and sensitive skin, I can use this product day and night without it feeling too greasy, my skin looks glowy and super soft. Definitely a new favourite for my beauty bag and with with so many uses its handy when you need to travel light. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Rose Botanical Balm
Enjoyed using the product, did not irritate my skin which is good. Left my skin feeling soft and smooth. The scent is amazing smells fresh not too strong. Like the fact there are 3 ways to use the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Surprisingly a bit heavy
I have tried this as a mask and as a cream at night. It seems a little thick and a bit heavy - it works ok as a night cream although the texture is a little sticky. As a mask it works well but it must be a thick layer and i found that cotton wool was not the best option to remove excess - it may be better if it was rinsed off as it leaves sticky residue if taken off with tissue or cotton wool. On the plus side it smells beautiful and it moisturises really well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]