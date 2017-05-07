L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Micellar Water 400Ml

I was worried that this would leave my face feelin
I was worried that this would leave my face feeling greasy, especially as you don't wash it off, but it not at all. It took all my makeup off easily, even my mascara. The size of the bottle means it'll last for ages too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I usually use a foam cleanser with water. This felt calming and gentle on the skin. It removed face make up but removing eye liner was more difficult. I think it makes an excellent on-the-move cleanser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have been using another brand miceller water - removed make up well but left skin very dry. The Age Perfect Micellar Water is in a different class - removes all make up but leaves skin clean, feeling wonderfully fresh and moisturised. Love this product and will definitely keep using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
What a fantastic product, just moisten cotton wool and wipe away makeup including mascara...no rubbing the delicate eye area. Nice fresh smell, leaves skin feeling clean and fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I had wanted to try this for a while, so when I tried it I was expecting a great product and I wasn't dissapointed. It cleaned my makeup off so easily and left my skin so soft and feeling fresh. It will now be one of my daily routine products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It really feels like water. No perfume, just apply with a cotton pad and watch the makeup come off like magic. No effort, no greasiness and no residue left. Good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Overall rating very good value for money Sorry only given 1.5 as I don't have a price. Texture - just right Fragrance - no smell Moisturising- my skin felt soft and clean. Overall a very good product not only did it remove makeup but I used this product to clean my skin after washing -(Fantastic) Thank you for this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I could not be without this micellar water, use last after cleansing and it still manages to get deep into the pores and my face and neck feel thoroughly cleansed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have been a fan of micellar water for a while but found this one to really cleanse my skin well without leaving it feeling dry. It removes mascara really easily and a little goes a long way. I will definitely buy this again and recommend it to friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I was interested to try and see how effective micellar water removers are. I found that the Age Perfect micellar water remover didn't remove my eye make as effectively as my usual cleanser, especially waterproof mascara. I liked the way that you only need one product and it did leave my skin feeling clean and moisturised but think I prefer to use a separate eye make up remover and cleanser as I feel that you spread the eye make up around your face when using this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]