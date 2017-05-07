By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Micellar Water 400Ml

5(53)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Micellar Water 400Ml
£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Age Perfect Micellar Water
  • Age Perfect Micellar Water Mature and Sensitive Skin
  • The L'Oréal Paris Laboratories have created the first Age Perfect Micellar Water, specially designed for mature and sensitive skin. Pro-Vitamin B5, known for its restoring properties, is combined with micelles that capture impurities, for effective cleansing which is gentle and hydrating on sensitive skin.
  • Removes make-up dissolves make-up from the face, eyes and lips in one gentle action, without rubbing or rinsing.
  • Cleanses Delicately captures impurities.
  • Soothes Hydrates and soothes skin.
  • Refreshed and soothed, skin is revitalised and signs of fatigue reduced.
  • Removes Waterproof Make-Up, Soothes
  • Goes well with
  • Age Perfect Re-Hydrating Day Cream
  • Age Perfect Re-Hydrating Night Cream
  • Removes makeup, cleanses and soothes skin
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Contains no perfume or alcohol
  • Designed for mature and sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

782767 1, Aqua / Water, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Allantois, Poloxamer 184, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Panthenol, BHT, Polyamino-Propyl Biguanide, (F.I.L. B194379/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Morning and evening, apply a generous amount to a cotton pad.
  • On dry skin, wipe pad all over the face, no need to rub or rinse.
  • Press gently to lashes, lids and lips and simply sweep away

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

400ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

53 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I was worried that this would leave my face feelin

4 stars

I was worried that this would leave my face feeling greasy, especially as you don't wash it off, but it not at all. It took all my makeup off easily, even my mascara. The size of the bottle means it'll last for ages too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I usually use a foam cleanser with water. This fel

4 stars

I usually use a foam cleanser with water. This felt calming and gentle on the skin. It removed face make up but removing eye liner was more difficult. I think it makes an excellent on-the-move cleanser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have been using another brand miceller water - r

5 stars

I have been using another brand miceller water - removed make up well but left skin very dry. The Age Perfect Micellar Water is in a different class - removes all make up but leaves skin clean, feeling wonderfully fresh and moisturised. Love this product and will definitely keep using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a fantastic product, just moisten cotton wool

5 stars

What a fantastic product, just moisten cotton wool and wipe away makeup including mascara...no rubbing the delicate eye area. Nice fresh smell, leaves skin feeling clean and fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I had wanted to try this for a while, so when I tr

5 stars

I had wanted to try this for a while, so when I tried it I was expecting a great product and I wasn't dissapointed. It cleaned my makeup off so easily and left my skin so soft and feeling fresh. It will now be one of my daily routine products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It really feels like water. No perfume, just appl

5 stars

It really feels like water. No perfume, just apply with a cotton pad and watch the makeup come off like magic. No effort, no greasiness and no residue left. Good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overall rating very good value for money Sorry on

5 stars

Overall rating very good value for money Sorry only given 1.5 as I don't have a price. Texture - just right Fragrance - no smell Moisturising- my skin felt soft and clean. Overall a very good product not only did it remove makeup but I used this product to clean my skin after washing -(Fantastic) Thank you for this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I could not be without this micellar water, use la

5 stars

I could not be without this micellar water, use last after cleansing and it still manages to get deep into the pores and my face and neck feel thoroughly cleansed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have been a fan of micellar water for a while bu

5 stars

I have been a fan of micellar water for a while but found this one to really cleanse my skin well without leaving it feeling dry. It removes mascara really easily and a little goes a long way. I will definitely buy this again and recommend it to friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I was interested to try and see how effective mice

4 stars

I was interested to try and see how effective micellar water removers are. I found that the Age Perfect micellar water remover didn't remove my eye make as effectively as my usual cleanser, especially waterproof mascara. I liked the way that you only need one product and it did leave my skin feeling clean and moisturised but think I prefer to use a separate eye make up remover and cleanser as I feel that you spread the eye make up around your face when using this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 53 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Fred & Flo Cotton Wool Square Pads 50S

£ 1.75
£0.04/each

L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Refreshing Toner 200Ml

£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml

L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Lotion Face, Neck & Decollete 50 Ml

£ 13.00
£26.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here