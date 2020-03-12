L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Night Cream 50Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • If you enjoy our Age Perfect Golden Age range, you'll love this new night care experience. The same great Golden Age benefits in a night cream, with a new and improved formula. Discover the reactivating, cooling night cream to stimulate the skin overnight so you wake up with a rosy glow. Peony Extract, with glow reactivating properties, helps skin gradually recover its natural radiance overnight. Calcium B5, with fortifying properties, helps to fight against skin sagging. The cream's cooling sensation refreshes and comforts skin.
  • Discover the Age Perfect Golden Age range, specifically designed to restore a flattering rosy glow to mature, dull skin. After menopause, women can experience hot flushes and restlessness at night, causing interrupted sleep which can take it's toll on skin. Age Perfect Golden Age Cooling Night Cream is designed for a refreshing skin care experience and works overnight to reveal a rosy glow on awakening.
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Day Cream SPF 20 50ml
  • L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Rosy Radiant Eye Cream 15ml
  • A new night care experience, from the L'Oreal Paris Golden Age Range
  • A night cream specifically designed for mature, post menopause skin that is prone to dullness
  • Gets to work overnight to wake up to a flattering skin glow
  • Cooling effect refreshes and comforts the skin
  • With Peony extract, to reactivate a rosy tone, and Calcium B5, celebrated for its anti-sagging properties
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

909117 09, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Butylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Bis-Behenyl/Isostearyl/Phytosteryl Dimer Dilinoleyl Dimer Dilinoleate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Alcohol Denat., Stearyl Alcohol, C30-45 Alkyl Dimethicone, PEG-20 Stearate, Silica, Iris Florentina Root Extract, Paeonia Suffruticosa Root Extract, Adenosine, Calcium Pantetheine Sulfonate, Menthol, Paeonia Albiflora Root Extract, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium Hydroxide, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Octyldodecanol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Tocopherol, Trideceth-6, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 14700 / Red 4, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B240685/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Every evening, apply the Reactivating Cooling Cream in circular motions on a thoroughly cleansed face and neck, avoiding the eye contour.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml

Love this night cream! Ever since I started using

5 stars

Love this night cream! Ever since I started using it my skin feels so much smoother and well rested in the mornings, people have started to notice too! Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok so I may have not passed this one along a side

5 stars

Ok so I may have not passed this one along a side planned to an older family member because the description got me curious with the cooking effect. I have only used a few times but really like the level of moisture it provides - not as rich as one would expect from a mature night cream. Instantly my skin looked lifted and patches of irritation I had had disappeared. Going to continue to use and hope it turns back the clock! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful soothing cream smells lovely.. a little

5 stars

Beautiful soothing cream smells lovely.. a little go's along way.. it disappeared quickly soaks in nicely leaving your face feeling light weight smooth fresh and firmer in the morning [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a lovely rich night cream. It is intensely

5 stars

This is a lovely rich night cream. It is intensely moisturising but doesn't clog pores or feel heavy on the skin. It helps to plump up the skin and gives the skin a smoother look. It smells lovely and it's a real pleasure to use it each night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Personally too much for my skin but a good intense

3 stars

Personally too much for my skin but a good intense moisturiser- passed mine on to my mum [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It goes one slightly pinkish but leaves the skin f

4 stars

It goes one slightly pinkish but leaves the skin feeling plump and youthful. It smells great and makes the skin feel moisturised. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a lovely luxurious cream that has wonderfu

5 stars

This is a lovely luxurious cream that has wonderful effects on the skin. I’m don’t hVe very mature skin but it’s very dry in places and looks dull. This has given me a great glow and addressed the dry areas without clogging up any congested areas. I’ve had a great improvement to the look and feel of my skin using this in only a short amount of time! Thank you! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Texture was really smooth and applies easily and s

3 stars

Texture was really smooth and applies easily and sinks into my skin nicely. Some creams can sit on the skin and leave it greasy but this absorbs really well. Smells nice too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Top product. I have been using it for two weeks an

5 stars

Top product. I have been using it for two weeks and my skin looks ten years younger. Also it has very light scent and it does not feel heavy on the skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product, sinks into the skin and s little go

4 stars

Great product, sinks into the skin and s little goes along way. My face felt soft, moisturised with a natural glow the following morning. Smells great too, would recommend this product to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

