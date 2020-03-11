L'oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Cream Spf20 50Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • An advanced anti-ageing SPF day cream
  • Featuring LHA, a powerful exfoliant to help resurface skin and even out skin tone, Pro-Xylane, to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and refine facial contours, and SPF 20 to prevent formation of photo-induced pigmentation.
  • Immediately, skin is hydrated and firmer and skin tone looks more even.
  • After 4 weeks crow's feet wrinkles are reduced and skin texture is more even.
  • Fight the most visible signs of ageing with Revitalift Laser
782904 39, Aqua / Water, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Niacinamide, Hydroxypropyl Tetrahydropyrantriol, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Octocrylene, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octyldodecanol, Isopropyl Isostearate, Triethanolamine, Behenyl Alcohol, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Cetyl Alcohol, Alumina, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Steareth-25 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Pentylene Glycol, PTFE, Stearic Acid, Titanium Dioxide [Nano] / Titanium Dioxide, Dimethiconol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Isoeugenol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 14700 / Red 4, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B231025/1)

  • Apply to a thoroughly cleansed face and neck, massaging into the skin in upwards and outwards motions.

50ml

Texture isn’t thick. Even though it has spf in I still use sun cream on top if going out without make up. Feels nice on skin, but it feels like there’s not enough moisture. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice moisturiser, notice my skin feels firmer and well moisturised. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great day cream! Not too greasy and makes mu foundation sit nicely on top. Skin feels hydrated throughout the day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

One of the best face cream I have ever use. SPF 20 gave reasonable protection. I have got compliments from the friends after use of this cream that my skin look fresher. Love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good moisturiser! Light enough that it leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth, and dries quickly so you can apply make up straight away. I also love the fact that it has SPF20 (but it's not sticky) so I don't have to use two different products, especially over summer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Generally a decent moisturiser however, I have one that I prefer so will continue to use that. In comparison it was much thicker and greasier and I found that it sat on my skin rather than sinking in. Not great for me as I apply my make up on top of my day moisturiser. The SPF 20 is a bonus as I normally find its only 15. This was nice for the days without make up and perhaps because it’s thicker, I found my skin was less red after being outside in the cold. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gave me a few spots but I’m hoping just because new product and it settles down or it could be coincidence...doesn’t leave my skin feeling greasy and has improved my skin texture [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have been loving using this moisturiser throughout the colder mornings when my skin needs some hydration and protection. It’s not too heavy but still makes my skin look radiant, just a really nice moisturiser to use and protect my skin every day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

After Using the revitalift laser renew moisturiser daily for the last month, I can notice my skin is smooth, fresher looking and hydrated. It has a nice light texture with no real fragrance as such. I always look for a SPF in a cream so this is a bonus. I will carry on using and am pleased with the results so far. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a rich, luxurious face cream that smells gorgeous and has SPF included. I found it quite rich so only need to use a small amount for the desired benefit. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

