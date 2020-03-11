L'oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Cream Spf20 50Ml

Texture isn’t thick. Even though it has spf in I s
Texture isn’t thick. Even though it has spf in I still use sun cream on top if going out without make up. Feels nice on skin, but it feels like there’s not enough moisture. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very nice moisturiser, notice my skin feels firmer
Very nice moisturiser, notice my skin feels firmer and well moisturised. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great day cream! Not too greasy and makes mu found
Great day cream! Not too greasy and makes mu foundation sit nicely on top. Skin feels hydrated throughout the day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
One of the best face cream I have ever use. SPF 20
One of the best face cream I have ever use. SPF 20 gave reasonable protection. I have got compliments from the friends after use of this cream that my skin look fresher. Love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good moisturiser! Light enough that it leaves your
Good moisturiser! Light enough that it leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth, and dries quickly so you can apply make up straight away. I also love the fact that it has SPF20 (but it's not sticky) so I don't have to use two different products, especially over summer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Generally a decent moisturiser however, I have one
Generally a decent moisturiser however, I have one that I prefer so will continue to use that. In comparison it was much thicker and greasier and I found that it sat on my skin rather than sinking in. Not great for me as I apply my make up on top of my day moisturiser. The SPF 20 is a bonus as I normally find its only 15. This was nice for the days without make up and perhaps because it’s thicker, I found my skin was less red after being outside in the cold. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gave me a few spots but I’m hoping just because ne
Gave me a few spots but I’m hoping just because new product and it settles down or it could be coincidence...doesn’t leave my skin feeling greasy and has improved my skin texture [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have been loving using this moisturiser througho
I have been loving using this moisturiser throughout the colder mornings when my skin needs some hydration and protection. It’s not too heavy but still makes my skin look radiant, just a really nice moisturiser to use and protect my skin every day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
After Using the revitalift laser renew moisturiser
After Using the revitalift laser renew moisturiser daily for the last month, I can notice my skin is smooth, fresher looking and hydrated. It has a nice light texture with no real fragrance as such. I always look for a SPF in a cream so this is a bonus. I will carry on using and am pleased with the results so far. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is a rich, luxurious face cream that smells g
This is a rich, luxurious face cream that smells gorgeous and has SPF included. I found it quite rich so only need to use a small amount for the desired benefit. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]