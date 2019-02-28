Neutrogena Visibly Clear Oil Free Moisturiser 50Ml

Not for oily skin 1 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 28th February 2019 Not happy at all with this product as I have really oily skin, it's really thick moisturiser, doesn't absorb and it keep my skin sticky afterwards. I also noticed more spots after using it. I suggest to spend more money but go for other brands.

Breakouts 1 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 7th February 2019 It breaks my skin out terribly I have given it a chance and it has now been three weeks and my face is not clearing at all. I will also not be repurchasing as it dries out your skin and causes it to burn.

IT WORKS! 4 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 14th January 2019 I never had a breakouts during my teenager. I thought I am lucky enough, but unfortunately in 2017 I suffered ,moderate acne. I tried everything like The Body Shop Range, Vichy, Avene, Clean & Clear, St. Ives, etc.. I feel devastated and lost my confidence. Then someone told me to try Kojic Soap, After few days I saw a huge improvement on my skin. I stopped using after it healed my active bumps and tried this Neutrogena Visibly Clear moisturizer along with the Neutrogena visibly clear spot proofing daily wash. And it works! Now I only have those scarring and waiting for it to clear up.

Best moisturiser for oily skin. 5 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 12th January 2019 I am 32 and have oily skin, prone to occasional break outs. I've tried high end brands like Estee Lauder, Clinique, and Decleor. However, all of these apart from being expensive, also led to clogged pours and further break outs. Since trying this Neutrogena spot proofing range - what a noticeable reduction in spots and oil production. It's amazing. I use the daily scrub, toner and moisturiser twice daily.

Burnt my skin - Do not buy! 1 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 6th July 2018 I have oily skin and have used many neutrogena products and I have never had any issues. However, this product is not worth the purchase. My face started breaking out recently, so I decided to purchase this moisturizer to help with the acne. However, after one day of use I woke up with red, scaly patches all over my face, which made it painful to smile and talk. My skin is all flaky and even Aquaphor wont calm it down. My skin burns whenever I try to put any sort of cream on it! I would not recommend this product to anyone, ESPECIALLY people with sensitive skin.

Not good!! 1 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 29th January 2018 I used the Neutrogena face wash and followed with the moisturiser, left it on all night woke up with bad skin look very pink and more spots broke out not rating this as a good product

Bigger bottle Please 4 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 13th January 2018 I have tried a few moisterisers that have salicylic acid but they did not seem to work. I have spent a LOT of money on what would be considered premium products but they did nothing. The yellow heads still came and nothing was happening. This product in conjunction with the wash and the scrub seem to be the only thing that is helping. The wash and the scrub are good size bottles but the moisteriser is painfully too small. I use it twice a day as part of my routine and will be through it in 10 days or so. The only thing I would like to see is a larger bottle please.

Hi! I want to share that the skin under my eyes is 1 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 6th November 2017 Hi! I want to share that the skin under my eyes is peeling after i used Oil free moisturiser and daily wash. And can i ask why this is happened?

Surprisingly Good 5 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 14th October 2017 I bought this a week ago following an unexpected severe acne outbreak. Being in my mid thirties and having no idea what to use to help a friend pointed me in the direction of Neutrogena Oil Free Moisturiser. Within 3-4 days my skin looked healthier than ever before. It is less oily and my outbreak nearly all but cleared (I’m a picker so had few scabs). The moisturiser feels light and has slight cooling sensation after applying (not a stingy tingling sensation I was expecting having sensitive skin). I’ve since purchased the face scrub and face wash in this range and I can’t see me changing to any other product. I’m really pleased with results and hope they long continue.