By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Neutrogena Visibly Clear Oil Free Moisturiser 50Ml

4(73)Write a review
image 1 of Neutrogena Visibly Clear Oil Free Moisturiser 50Ml
£ 5.00
£10.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Clear & Defend Moisturiser
  • NEUTROGENA® Clear & Defend moisturiser with purifying salicylic acid. This oil-free moisturiser provides 24 hour hydration without clogging pores. It is also clinically proven to help prevent spots. With aloe vera & chamomile, this formula fades spot marks, respecting the skin's natural balance.
  • Discover the full NEUTROGENA® Clear & Defend range.
  • Developed with dermatologists
  • Clinically proven
  • Hydrates skin for a smoother, clearer complexion
  • For spot-prone skin
  • Oil-free
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-0001035], Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Cetyl Alcohol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, C12-15 Alkyl Lactate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Extract, Cocamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Salicylic Acid, Menthyl Lactate, Cetyl Lactate, Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol Isostearate, Sodium Isostearoyl Lactylate, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Carbomer, Sodium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzalkonium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylparaben, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Apply in the morning and evening on freshly cleansed skin. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse well with water.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • UK: 0808 238 6006
  • IE: 1800 220044
  • www.neutrogena.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

73 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not for oily skin

1 stars

Not happy at all with this product as I have really oily skin, it's really thick moisturiser, doesn't absorb and it keep my skin sticky afterwards. I also noticed more spots after using it. I suggest to spend more money but go for other brands.

Breakouts

1 stars

It breaks my skin out terribly I have given it a chance and it has now been three weeks and my face is not clearing at all. I will also not be repurchasing as it dries out your skin and causes it to burn.

IT WORKS!

4 stars

I never had a breakouts during my teenager. I thought I am lucky enough, but unfortunately in 2017 I suffered ,moderate acne. I tried everything like The Body Shop Range, Vichy, Avene, Clean & Clear, St. Ives, etc.. I feel devastated and lost my confidence. Then someone told me to try Kojic Soap, After few days I saw a huge improvement on my skin. I stopped using after it healed my active bumps and tried this Neutrogena Visibly Clear moisturizer along with the Neutrogena visibly clear spot proofing daily wash. And it works! Now I only have those scarring and waiting for it to clear up.

Best moisturiser for oily skin.

5 stars

I am 32 and have oily skin, prone to occasional break outs. I've tried high end brands like Estee Lauder, Clinique, and Decleor. However, all of these apart from being expensive, also led to clogged pours and further break outs. Since trying this Neutrogena spot proofing range - what a noticeable reduction in spots and oil production. It's amazing. I use the daily scrub, toner and moisturiser twice daily.

Burnt my skin - Do not buy!

1 stars

I have oily skin and have used many neutrogena products and I have never had any issues. However, this product is not worth the purchase. My face started breaking out recently, so I decided to purchase this moisturizer to help with the acne. However, after one day of use I woke up with red, scaly patches all over my face, which made it painful to smile and talk. My skin is all flaky and even Aquaphor wont calm it down. My skin burns whenever I try to put any sort of cream on it! I would not recommend this product to anyone, ESPECIALLY people with sensitive skin.

Not good!!

1 stars

I used the Neutrogena face wash and followed with the moisturiser, left it on all night woke up with bad skin look very pink and more spots broke out not rating this as a good product

Bigger bottle Please

4 stars

I have tried a few moisterisers that have salicylic acid but they did not seem to work. I have spent a LOT of money on what would be considered premium products but they did nothing. The yellow heads still came and nothing was happening. This product in conjunction with the wash and the scrub seem to be the only thing that is helping. The wash and the scrub are good size bottles but the moisteriser is painfully too small. I use it twice a day as part of my routine and will be through it in 10 days or so. The only thing I would like to see is a larger bottle please.

Hi! I want to share that the skin under my eyes is

1 stars

Hi! I want to share that the skin under my eyes is peeling after i used Oil free moisturiser and daily wash. And can i ask why this is happened?

Surprisingly Good

5 stars

I bought this a week ago following an unexpected severe acne outbreak. Being in my mid thirties and having no idea what to use to help a friend pointed me in the direction of Neutrogena Oil Free Moisturiser. Within 3-4 days my skin looked healthier than ever before. It is less oily and my outbreak nearly all but cleared (I’m a picker so had few scabs). The moisturiser feels light and has slight cooling sensation after applying (not a stingy tingling sensation I was expecting having sensitive skin). I’ve since purchased the face scrub and face wash in this range and I can’t see me changing to any other product. I’m really pleased with results and hope they long continue.

I love this moisturiser it's amazing

5 stars

I have been using this product daily since I got it and am so happy with the results it has cleared my spots up and makes my skin quite soft the smell isn't to bad either will 100% be continuing to use this moisturiser and I will also look at the other products in the range thank you bzzagent for giving me the chance to try this. i hope i can trial more products to as it's been really fun. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 73 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Neutrogena Visibly Clear Spot Scrub 150Ml

£ 3.50
£2.34/100ml

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Neutrogena Visibly Clear 2 In 1 Mask 150Ml

£ 4.00
£2.67/100ml

Neutrogena Visibly Clear Blackhead Scrub 150Ml

£ 3.50
£2.34/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here