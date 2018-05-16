Green & Blacks Dark Raspberry & Hazelnut Chocolate 90G

- Energy452 kJ 109 kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2513 kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate with caramelised chopped hazelnuts (10 %) and freeze-dried raspberry pieces (2 %).
- Cocoa Life
- Green & Black's source cocoa through Cocoa Life, a global program that invests in sustainable farming. Our partnerships improve the lives of cocoa farming communities, empower women, and inspire the next generation to secure a better future for all. Learn more at cocoalife.org
- Blended with pieces of raspberry and roasted hazelnut
- Green & Black's create delicious ethically sourced chocolate from the finest ingredients. Our Taste Specialists have expertly crafted this 70 % dark chocolate using the delicate character and soft texture of the finest Ghanaian cocoa balanced with sweet Madagascan Vanilla. Green & Black's Velvet Edition is a 70 % dark chocolate that is rich in cocoa content, yet exceptionally smooth in flavour.
- This bar expertly combines Green & Black's Velvet Edition dark chocolate with pieces of raspberry and chopped hazelnuts. The zingy raspberries cut through the delicate chocolate, complemented by the sweet taste of lightly roasted hazelnuts.
- Green & Black's. Green symbolises our commitment to ethically sourced cocoa. Black stands for the high quality and delicious taste of our chocolate.
- No artificial preservatives or colours#
- #In accordance with legislation, all chocolate is free from artificial colours and preservatives.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Hazelnuts (5 %), Freeze-Dried Raspberries, Vanilla Bean Powder, Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 70 % minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts, Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
5 Portions per Bar
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Green & Black's,
- 3 Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH,
- UK.
Return to
- Green & Black's,
- 3 Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH,
- UK.
- www.greenandblacks.co.uk
- Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to:
- 'Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care' or call us on 0800 840 1000
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per row (18 g)
|%* / Per row (18 g)
|Energy
|2513 kJ
|452 kJ
|-
|606 kcal
|109 kcal
|5 %
|Fat
|46 g
|8.4 g
|12 %
|of which Saturates
|26 g
|4.7 g
|24 %
|Carbohydrate
|35 g
|6.3 g
|2 %
|of which Sugars
|30 g
|5.4 g
|6 %
|Fibre
|9.6 g
|1.7 g
|-
|Protein
|6.4 g
|1.2 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0.01 g
|<0.01 g
|<1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
