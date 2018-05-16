By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Green & Blacks Dark Salted Caramel Chocolate 90G

£ 1.95
£2.17/100g
Per Row (18 g)
  • Energy448 kJ 108 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2492 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate with salted caramel (15 %).
  • Find out more and shop our full range at greenandblacks.co.uk
  • Cocoa Life
  • Green & Black's source cocoa through Cocoa Life, a global program that invests in sustainable farming. Our partnerships improve the lives of cocoa farming communities, empower women, and inspire the next generation to secure a better future for all.
  • Learn more at cocoalife.org
  • Blended with Yorkshire caramel infused with delicate flakes of Anglesey sea salt
  • Salted Caramel
  • Green & Black's create delicious ethically sourced chocolate from the finest ingredients. Our Taste Specialists have expertly crafted this 70 % dark chocolate using the delicate character and soft texture of the finest Ghanaian cocoa balanced with sweet Madagascan Vanilla. Green & Black's Velvet Edition is a 70 % dark chocolate that is rich in cocoa content, yet exceptionally smooth in flavour.
  • This bar expertly combines Green & Black's Velvet Edition dark chocolate with pieces of Yorkshire Caramel infused with flakes of Anglesey sea salt. Culminating in a delicate crunch and a truly moreish taste.
  • Green & Black's. Green symbolises our commitment to ethically sourced cocoa. Black stands for the high quality and delicious taste of our chocolate.
  • No artificial preservatives or colours#
  • #In accordance with legislation, all chocolate is free from artificial colours and preservatives.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Salted Butter (Butter, Salt), Palm Oil, Anglesey Sea Salt, Molasses, Natural Flavouring, Vanilla Bean Powder, Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 70 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

5 Portions per Bar

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • www.greenandblacks.co.uk
  • Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to
  • 'Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care' or call us on 0800 840 1000

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer row (18 g)%* / Per row (18 g)
Energy 2492 kJ448 kJ
-600 kcal108 kcal5 %
Fat 45 g8.1 g12 %
of which Saturates 27 g4.9 g25 %
Carbohydrate 39 g7.0 g3 %
of which Sugars 32 g5.8 g6 %
Fibre 8.2 g1.5 g-
Protein 5.2 g0.9 g2 %
Salt 0.50 g0.09 g2 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

