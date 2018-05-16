Gaviscon Advance Aniseed 150Ml

Product Description
- Advance Aniseed Flavour Oral Suspension
- Sodium alginate
- Potassium hydrogen carbonate
- What is this product?
- Each 10 ml contains sodium alginate 1000 mg and potassium hydrogen carbonate 200 mg.
- Heartburn & indigestion
- Extra strength formula
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Contains Sodium, Potassium, Calcium, Methyl (E218) and Propyl (E216) Para-Hydroxybenzoates, See leaflet for further information
Storage
Do not refrigerate.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: Check that the cap seal is unbroken before first using this product. Shake well before use. Read the package leaflet before use. For oral use. Adults, including the elderly and children 12 years and over: Take 5-10 ml (one to two 5 ml spoonfuls) after meals and at bedtime. Children under 12 years: Should only be taken on medical advice. If symptoms persist after 7 days consult your doctor.
Warnings
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Do not use this product after the expiry date (EXP: month/year shown).
Name and address
- Manufacturer and Product Licence holder in the UK:
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd.,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS.
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
