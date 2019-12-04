By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Red Fox Aged Red Leicester 200G

Red Fox Aged Red Leicester 200G
£ 1.50
£7.50/kg

  • Aged Red Leicester Cheese
  • Red Fox Cheese contains calcium lactate crystals which naturally occur in quality mature cheese, enhancing the taste experience.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Great British cheesemakers
  • With a cunningly unexpected crunch
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 200g

Red Leicester Cheese, Cows Milk, Colour (Annatto), Salt

  • Contains: Milk

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened consume within 7 days or by best before date shown on pack.

  • Belton Farm Ltd,
  • Whitchurch,
  • Shropshire,
  • SY13 1JD.

  • www.BeltonFarm.co.uk

200g ℮

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy KJ1760kj
Energy Kcal425kcal
Fat 35.2g
of which saturates 22.4g
Carbohydrates2.7g
of which sugars <0.1g
Fibre 1.0g
Protein 24.4g
Salt 1.8g

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

