Red Fox Aged Red Leicester 200G
Offer
Product Description
- Aged Red Leicester Cheese
- Red Fox Cheese contains calcium lactate crystals which naturally occur in quality mature cheese, enhancing the taste experience.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Great British cheesemakers
- With a cunningly unexpected crunch
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Red Leicester Cheese, Cows Milk, Colour (Annatto), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened consume within 7 days or by best before date shown on pack.
Name and address
- Belton Farm Ltd,
- Whitchurch,
- Shropshire,
- SY13 1JD.
Return to
- Belton Farm Ltd,
- Whitchurch,
- Shropshire,
- SY13 1JD.
- www.BeltonFarm.co.uk
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy KJ
|1760kj
|Energy Kcal
|425kcal
|Fat
|35.2g
|of which saturates
|22.4g
|Carbohydrates
|2.7g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|Protein
|24.4g
|Salt
|1.8g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019