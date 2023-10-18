Gaviscon Advance Liquid Heartburn Relief Aniseed 300ml Healthy Planet Medicines should not be disposed via household wastewater or household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to dispose of medicines no longer required.

- Extra Strength Formula - Gaviscon Advance has double the concentration of sodium alginate of Gaviscon Original so that it forms a strong and resilient raft. This raft forms a protective barrier over the stomach contents to help soothe the burning sensation in your chest. - Gets to Work Instantly - Gaviscon Advance formulation gets to work in seconds to create a protective barrier that lasts up to 4 hours. - Suitable for Use in Pregnancy - Gaviscon products are suitable for use during pregnancy and whilst breastfeeding. Medicines can harm your unborn child, Always speak to doctor or pharmacist before using medicines in pregnancy. - 40 Years of Gaviscon - For over 40 years, Gaviscon has helped to provide millions of people with fast, effective heartburn and indigestion relief. Gaviscon Advance Oral Suspension brings fast, soothing and extra strenght relief for up to 4 hours from heartburn, indigestion and acid reflux. It gets to work in two different ways: Neutralising excess stomach acid to help relieve discomfort and by forming a protective barrier over the stomach contents to help soothe burning sensation in your chest so, for symptoms of heartburn or indigestion Gaviscon Advance can help provide fast, soothing relief. You can take this product if you are pregnant or breast-feeding. Gaviscon Advance Oral Suspension for heartburn and indigestion. Medicines can affect the unborn baby. Always talk to your doctor or pharmacist before taking any medicine during pregnancy.If symptoms are severe or prolonged you should consult a doctor or pharmacist. Always read the label. RB-M-30605 Medicines should not be disposed via household wastewater or household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to dispose of medicines no longer required.

Graviscon Advance and the sword and circle are trademarks

Acid reflux symptoms Heartburn & indigestion Sodium alginate Potassium hydrogen carbonate High in sodium

Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Each 10ml dose contains Sodium Alginate 1000 mg and Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate 200 mg, See leaflet for further information

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dosage For oral use. Adults, including the elderly and children 12 years and over: Take 5-10ml (one to two 5ml spoonful's) after meals and at bedtime. Children under 12 years: Should only take on medical advice. If symptoms persists after 7 days consult your doctor.

Lower age limit

12 Years