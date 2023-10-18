We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Gaviscon Advance Liquid Heartburn Relief Aniseed 300ml
image 1 of Gaviscon Advance Liquid Heartburn Relief Aniseed 300mlimage 2 of Gaviscon Advance Liquid Heartburn Relief Aniseed 300mlimage 3 of Gaviscon Advance Liquid Heartburn Relief Aniseed 300mlimage 4 of Gaviscon Advance Liquid Heartburn Relief Aniseed 300mlimage 5 of Gaviscon Advance Liquid Heartburn Relief Aniseed 300ml

Gaviscon Advance Liquid Heartburn Relief Aniseed 300ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£11.50

£3.83/100ml

Gaviscon Advance Liquid Heartburn Relief Aniseed 300mlHealthy PlanetMedicines should not be disposed via household wastewater or household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to dispose of medicines no longer required.
- Extra Strength Formula - Gaviscon Advance has double the concentration of sodium alginate of Gaviscon Original so that it forms a strong and resilient raft. This raft forms a protective barrier over the stomach contents to help soothe the burning sensation in your chest.- Gets to Work Instantly - Gaviscon Advance formulation gets to work in seconds to create a protective barrier that lasts up to 4 hours.- Suitable for Use in Pregnancy - Gaviscon products are suitable for use during pregnancy and whilst breastfeeding. Medicines can harm your unborn child, Always speak to doctor or pharmacist before using medicines in pregnancy.- 40 Years of Gaviscon - For over 40 years, Gaviscon has helped to provide millions of people with fast, effective heartburn and indigestion relief.Gaviscon Advance Oral Suspension brings fast, soothing and extra strenght relief for up to 4 hours from heartburn, indigestion and acid reflux. It gets to work in two different ways:Neutralising excess stomach acid to help relieve discomfort and by forming a protective barrier over the stomach contents to help soothe burning sensation in your chest so, for symptoms of heartburn or indigestion Gaviscon Advance can help provide fast, soothing relief. You can take this product if you are pregnant or breast-feeding.Gaviscon Advance Oral Suspension for heartburn and indigestion. Medicines can affect the unborn baby. Always talk to your doctor or pharmacist before taking any medicine during pregnancy.If symptoms are severe or prolonged you should consult a doctor or pharmacist. Always read the label. RB-M-30605DosageFor oral use.Adults, including the elderly and children 12 years and over: Take 5-10ml (one to two 5ml spoonful's) after meals and at bedtime.Children under 12 years: Should only take on medical advice. If symptoms persists after 7 days consult your doctor.Healthy PlanetMedicines should not be disposed via household wastewater or household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to dispose of medicines no longer required.
Graviscon Advance and the sword and circle are trademarks
Acid reflux symptomsHeartburn & indigestionSodium alginatePotassium hydrogen carbonateHigh in sodium
Pack size: 300ML
High in sodium

Ingredients

Each 10ml dose contains Sodium Alginate 1000 mg and Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate 200 mg, See leaflet for further information

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

DosageFor oral use.Adults, including the elderly and children 12 years and over: Take 5-10ml (one to two 5ml spoonful's) after meals and at bedtime.Children under 12 years: Should only take on medical advice. If symptoms persists after 7 days consult your doctor.

Lower age limit

12 Years

View all Heartburn & Indigestion

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here