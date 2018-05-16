Red Wine And Stemless Glasses Gift Set

Product Description
- Wine & Stemless Glasses Gift
- A smooth, full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon with cassis and black cherry flavours, complemented by hints of coffee and dark chocolate. A great choice to match with mature cheeses, red meats or herby dishes.
- Casillero del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon
- Stemless Red Wine Glasses
- Product of the E.U.
- Casillero del Diablo and the devil face device are used with the permission of the brand owner
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Keep out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- This distinctive drinkware is designed for easy usage and storage.
- Wash before use.
- Hand wash only.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Importer address
- Concha y Toro UK Ltd,
- Wheatley,
- Oxfordshire,
- OX33 1ER.
Lower age limit
18 Years
