Red Wine And Stemless Glasses Gift Set

Red Wine And Stemless Glasses Gift Set
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Wine & Stemless Glasses Gift
  • A smooth, full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon with cassis and black cherry flavours, complemented by hints of coffee and dark chocolate. A great choice to match with mature cheeses, red meats or herby dishes.
  • Casillero del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Wine of Chile
  • Stemless Red Wine Glasses
  • Product of the E.U.
  • Casillero del Diablo and the devil face device are used with the permission of the brand owner
  • Wine of Valle Central, Chile

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A smooth, full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon with cassis and black cherry flavours, complemented by hints of coffee and dark chocolate

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Keep out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Stemless Red Wine Glasses
  • This distinctive drinkware is designed for easy usage and storage.
  • Wash before use.
  • Hand wash only.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Importer address

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX33 1ER.

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Return to

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX33 1ER.
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

