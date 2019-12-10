By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Highland Park Dgn Lgd Mlt Wky 70Cl - Smoky

5(1)Write a review
Highland Park Dgn Lgd Mlt Wky 70Cl - Smoky
Product Description

  • Dragon Legend Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • The richer, smokier side of Highland Park, dialling up the intense aromatic smokiness produced by the hand-cut peat from Hobbister Moor.
  • According to legend, Viking warrior Sigurd killed the evil serpent dragon Fafnir. He was granted powerful gifts of prophecy and wisdom becoming one of the greatest heroes of Norse sagas.
  • Dragon Legend pays tribute to Sigurd's courage and perseverance.
  • The richer, smokier side of Highland Park
  • Made with pride on Orkney
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

31

ABV

43.1% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled and bottled in Scotland. Product of Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Neat

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Highland Park Distillery,
  • Kirkwall,
  • Orkney Islands,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • Highland Park Distillery,
  • Kirkwall,
  • Orkney Islands,
  • Scotland.
  • www.highlandparkwhisky.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Exceptional!

5 stars

What an exceptional liquid ! Really loved every drop of it.

