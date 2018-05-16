Kit Kat Chunky White 4 Pack 160G

- Energy868kJ 207kcal10%
- Fat10.6g15%
- Saturates6.1g31%
- Sugars20.9g23%
- Salt0.13g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2159kJ
Product Description
- Four bars of crispy wafer fingers covered with white chocolate (68%).
- Good to remember, enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures
- Unwrap, snap off a chunk and enjoy the delicious smooth milk chocolate and crispy wafer biscuit of KITKAT Chunky White Chocolate. KITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935. You can chose your favourite KITKAT Chunky flavours from the classic KITKAT Chunky Milk or mix your break up and pick up a Peanut Butter, or Salted Caramel Fudge. If you want an even bigger break, go for KITKAT Chunky Duo. White Chocolate KITKAT Chunky uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT®
- Why not mix up your break and try a taste of New York with KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge chocolate bar?
- A delicious chocolate bar, comprising a crispy wafer biscuit covered with a tasty layer of white chocolate Kit Kat
- Multipack of 4 chocolate bars
- A great treat when you're enjoying a break, a Kit Kat with a bit more bite
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Whole and Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea/ Illipe/ Mango Kernel/ Kokum Gurgi/ Sal), Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store cool and dryBest Before End: see coding panel or under fin seal.
Number of uses
Know your servings, 1 bar = 1 serving; Pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2159kJ
|868kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|516kcal
|207kcal
|2000kcal
|10%
|Fat
|26.4g
|10.6g
|70g
|15%
|of which: saturates
|15.1g
|6.1g
|20g
|31%
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|24.5g
|260g
|9%
|of which: sugars
|51.9g
|20.9g
|90g
|23%
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|8.1g
|3.2g
|50g
|6%
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.13g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**1 bar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
