Tesco Lean Beef Steak Mince 5 % Fat 500G

Tesco Lean Beef Steak Mince 5 % Fat 500G
£ 3.75
£0.75/100g
¼ of a pack
  • Energy690kJ 164kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 552kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Lean beef mince.
  • Typical percentage of fat under 5%. Typical percentage collagen / meat protein ratio under 12%.
  • 100% beef mince, lean, tender and simply frozen
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: From frozen: For best results cook from frozen. Remove required amount of mince from bag. Fry in a little oil for 10 - 12 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack
Energy552kJ / 131kcal690kJ / 164kcal
Fat4.8g6.0g
Saturates2.4g3.0g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.4g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein21.5g26.9g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Never again

1 stars

Horrible. It turned to mush.

Amazing

5 stars

This is the best mince I have ever used

Didn’t taste of anything at all. Great idea and in

1 stars

Didn’t taste of anything at all. Great idea and in theory convenient , but flavourless

Surprisingly good

5 stars

I don't usually buy frozen mince due to past experiences of finding it fatty and mushy, I thought I would try this as it's low fat and I'm happy I did, it's a nice meaty texture when cooked and full of flavour it's also more convenient for me to keep in the freezer, I will happily order again

great product. frys better than fresh

5 stars

usually use fresh mince but this actually fried better than fresh

I was so pleased to find a free flow low fat mince

1 stars

I was so pleased to find a free flow low fat mince but was so disappointed because we all came across pieces of bone! This was most unpleasant. My grandsons hated it! Will not buy again.

Lovely and lean beef mince. I made a chilli con ca

5 stars

Lovely and lean beef mince. I made a chilli con carne and the flavour was lovely. The mince was free flowing and not clumpy in the bag.

