Tesco Lean Beef Steak Mince 5 % Fat 500G

Never again
Horrible. It turned to mush.
Amazing
This is the best mince I have ever used
Didn’t taste of anything at all. Great idea and in theory convenient , but flavourless
Surprisingly good
I don't usually buy frozen mince due to past experiences of finding it fatty and mushy, I thought I would try this as it's low fat and I'm happy I did, it's a nice meaty texture when cooked and full of flavour it's also more convenient for me to keep in the freezer, I will happily order again
usually use fresh mince but this actually fried better than fresh
I was so pleased to find a free flow low fat mince but was so disappointed because we all came across pieces of bone! This was most unpleasant. My grandsons hated it! Will not buy again.
Lovely and lean beef mince. I made a chilli con carne and the flavour was lovely. The mince was free flowing and not clumpy in the bag.