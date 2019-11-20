Paxo Sage & Onion Gluten Free 150G
Product Description
- Gluten free sage and onion stuffing mix made with rice flour and gram flour.
- Gluten free
- Made with our finest ingredients
- No artificial preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Breadcrumbs (Rice Flour, Vegetable Fibre, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt), Gram Flour, Dried Onion (8%), Toasted Onion (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dried Sage (1.5%), Dried Parsley, Colour (Ammonia Caramel)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See Base of Carton
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 220ºC, fan oven to 200ºC, Gas mark 7.
2. Empty the sachet into a bowl, adding 265ml of boiling water, mixing well. Add a large knob of butter if desired.
3. Leave to stand for 5 minutes then place the stuffing into either an ovenproof dish or alternatively form into stuffing balls on a greased baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes until piping hot.
Preparation and Usage
- There's so much you can do with Paxo...
- Whether it's baking in a tray, mixing together with sausage meat or rolling into stuffing balls, Paxo makes your roasts taste fantastic. Paxo offers a great way to add texture and flavour to all kinds of dishes. Why not try serving with pork chops, steaks or fish to add a delicious crunch and flavour. It's also great as a stuffing for tomatoes and peppers for a Mediterranean twist.
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 7 stuffing balls
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Freepost Premier Foods.
Return to
- For information call 0800 234 6328 (UK Only)
- www.paxo.co.uk
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(cooked as per instructions on pack) per 100g
|(cooked as per instructions on pack) Per stuffing ball (50g)
|Energy
|617kJ
|307kJ
|146kcal
|73kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|0.8g
|of which Saturates
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|28.2g
|14.1g
|of which Sugars
|3.8g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|3.6g
|1.8g
|Salt
|1.30g
|0.65g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack makes approximately 7 stuffing balls
|-
|-
