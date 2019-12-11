Ambrosia Light Devon Custard 150G
Offer
- Energy575kJ 137kcal7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 383 kJ/
Product Description
- Light Devon Custard
- Less than 2% fat
- Creamy & delicious
- A source of calcium
- 100% natural flavours
- 35% less fat than Ambrosia devon custard
- No preservatives
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
- A source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Total Milk content 74%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Lid
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Tub. Recyclable
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- Careline: UK 0800 3282121
- ROI - 1800 93 2814
- www.ambrosia.co.uk
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pot (150g)
|Energy
|383 kJ/
|575 kJ/
|-
|91 kcal
|137 kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|2.7g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|15.8g
|23.7g
|of which sugars
|11.1g
|16.7g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.17g
|Calcium
|100mg (13%RI)
|150mg (19%RI)
|*Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019