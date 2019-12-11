The Chia Company Black Chia Seed 453G

Product Description
- Black Chia Seed
- Eat chia, every day.
- Chia is the highest combined plant source of Omega 3, fibre and protein
- Chia can be eaten raw and does not require grinding. Mix 1tbsp into your muesli or cereal, into salads or smoothies, or add to your baking. Enjoy both black and white chia, there is no nutritional difference.
- Farmed sustainably in the perfect environment. We grow chia 15° from the equator, with the ideal climate, soil and water to produce seeds of the highest nutritional quality. Our chia is sun ripened and 100% chemical free.
- Nothing but sustainably grown Chia seed. We guarantee our product quality as we grow it ourselves.
- At The Chia Co we are passionate about positive plant based nutrition. We let our chia ripen naturally in the sun and use gravity-fed irrigation to achieve the highest level of nutritional quality.
Information
Ingredients
100% Chia Seed (Salvia Hispanica)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and reseal after opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Eat chia, every day. Chia can be eaten raw and does not require grinding. Mix 1tbsp into your muesli or cereal, into salads or smoothies, or add to your baking. Enjoy both black and white chia, there is no nutritional difference.
- The recommended daily intake is 15g max (approx one tablespoon).
Number of uses
Servings per package: 30, Servings size: 15g (Max)
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
- The Chia Co,
- 45 Broad Street,
- Stamford,
- Lincolnshire,
- PE9 1PX,
- UK.
- Telephone: 01780 765636
- thechiaco.com
- mail.uk@thechiaco.com
Net Contents
453g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Avg quantity per 100g: Energy:
|Avg quantity per serving:
|Energy:
|1870kJ, 447kcal,
|281kJ, 67kcal
|Fat:
|35g
|5.3g
|of which saturates:
|4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrates:
|4.5g
|0.7g
|of which sugars:
|1g
|0.2g
|Fibre:
|37g
|5.6g
|Protein:
|20g
|3g
|Salt:
|<0.01g
|<0.01
|Calcium:
|500mg (62.5% NRV*)
|75mg (9.4% NRV*)
|Iron:
|6.5mg (46.4% NRV*)
|1.0mg (7.1% NRV*)
|Magnesium:
|360mg (96.0% NRV*)
|54mg (14.4% NRV*)
|Phosphorus:
|760mg (108.6% NRV*)
|114mg (16.3% NRV*)
|Omega-3 ALA:
|19g
|2.9g
|Antioxidant ORAC 10,000 vitamin E equivalence
|-
|-
|All specified values are averages and subject to seasonal variation
|-
|-
|Recommended daily intake 15g (Max)
|-
|-
|*Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
