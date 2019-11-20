By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
San Miguel Gluten Free Lager 6 X 330Ml

San Miguel Gluten Free Lager 6 X 330Ml
£ 9.00
£4.55/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Lager suitable for coeliacs.
  • Graphic Packaging International
  • San Miguel Gluten Free is a 5.4% ABV lager beer, inspired by the original ingredients and flavour of San Miguel Especial, with reduced gluten content to create a characterful beer that can be enjoyed by all. It is light golden in colour, bright in appearance, with a creamy, consistent foam.
  • San Miguel Gluten Free lager has flavours of white bread, fruit, white fruits and honey. The beer is balanced with an intense body and a pleasant bitter bottom note.
  • San Miguel Gluten Free lager is well suited to spicy or highly flavoured food, the ideal beer for accompanying tomato and avocado or beetroot gazpacho, lightly dressed or grilled vegetables, grilled or marinated fish and potato salad or spicy potatoes.
  • Exploring the world since 1890
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 1980ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hop

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley
  • Free From: Gluten

Tasting Notes

  San Miguel Gluten Free is a 5.4% ABV lager beer, inspired by the original ingredients and flavour of San Miguel Especial, with reduced gluten content to create a characterful beer that can be enjoyed by all. It is light golden in colour, bright in appearance, with a creamy, consistent foam

ABV

5.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: see pack.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Cervezas San Miguel S.L.U.,
  • C/ Urgell,
  • 240 - 08036 Barcelona,
  • Españia-Spain.

Return to

  • Cervezas San Miguel S.L.U.,
  • C/ Urgell,
  • 240 - 08036 Barcelona,
  • Españia-Spain.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml:
Energy:204 kJ/49 kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

