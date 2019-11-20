San Miguel Gluten Free Lager 6 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Premium Lager suitable for coeliacs.
- Graphic Packaging International
- San Miguel Gluten Free is a 5.4% ABV lager beer, inspired by the original ingredients and flavour of San Miguel Especial, with reduced gluten content to create a characterful beer that can be enjoyed by all. It is light golden in colour, bright in appearance, with a creamy, consistent foam.
- San Miguel Gluten Free lager has flavours of white bread, fruit, white fruits and honey. The beer is balanced with an intense body and a pleasant bitter bottom note.
- San Miguel Gluten Free lager is well suited to spicy or highly flavoured food, the ideal beer for accompanying tomato and avocado or beetroot gazpacho, lightly dressed or grilled vegetables, grilled or marinated fish and potato salad or spicy potatoes.
- Exploring the world since 1890
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 1980ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hop
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
- Free From: Gluten
Tasting Notes
- San Miguel Gluten Free is a 5.4% ABV lager beer, inspired by the original ingredients and flavour of San Miguel Especial, with reduced gluten content to create a characterful beer that can be enjoyed by all. It is light golden in colour, bright in appearance, with a creamy, consistent foam
ABV
5.4% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before: see pack.
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Cervezas San Miguel S.L.U.,
- C/ Urgell,
- 240 - 08036 Barcelona,
- Españia-Spain.
Return to
- Cervezas San Miguel S.L.U.,
- C/ Urgell,
- 240 - 08036 Barcelona,
- Españia-Spain.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml:
|Energy:
|204 kJ/49 kcal
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019