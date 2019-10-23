By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Moma Porridge Coconut & Chia 5 X 55G

1(1)
£ 3.00
£1.10/100g

Product Description

  • Instant oat porridge with coconut and chia seeds
  • Discover Our Oat Obsession
  • www.momafoods.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Beta-Glucan*
  • *Did you know? Oat beta-glucan is a soluble fibre which has been shown to contribute to maintaining normal blood cholesterol, which may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. Each MOMA coconut & chia sachet contains 1.7g of beta-glucan from oats, which is 56% of the suggested daily amount.
  • From Hungry Humble Beginnings...
  • My obsession for all things oats began with a craving for a better breakfast that we all deserve.
  • We launched MOMA from a stall in Waterloo station made from a converted filing cabinet & we've never looked back.
  • …To Epic Oaty Breakfasts
  • We always champion taste exploration, bringing you the best British jumbo oats & the highest quality ingredients to give you the ultimate morning boost.
  • Enjoy,
  • Tom
  • High in fibre
  • British jumbo oats
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 275g
Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (77%), Coconut Milk Powder (11%) (Coconut Milk (90%), Corn Maltodextrin, Corn Starch), Desiccated Coconut (8%), Chia Seeds (2.5%), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Packed in a factory that handles Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before see base of box.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Empty sachet into a bowl or mug
  • 2. Pour hot water just enough to cover the oats (add a little more for a smoother porridge)
  • 3. Stir it up, wait 3-5 minutes, tuck in & enjoy!
  • Please don't reheat, polish it off in one go.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • MOMA Foods Ltd,
  • SE8 4NT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • MOMA Foods Ltd,
  • SE8 4NT,
  • UK.
  • Momafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 55g
Energy 1777kJ978kJ
-424kcal233kcal
Fat 17.4g9.5g
of which saturates 11.9g6.5g
Carbohydrate 53.3g29.3g
of which sugars 3.7g2.0g
Fibre 9.4g5.2g
Protein 10.9g6.0g
Salt 0.01g0.00g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Yeuck

1 stars

Worse porridge I've ever eaten. Tastes of soap. Won't be buying again

