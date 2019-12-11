By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ambrosia Devon Custard 150G

3(2)Write a review
Ambrosia Devon Custard 150G
£ 0.65
£0.43/100g

Offer

Per pot (150g)
  • Energy614kJ 146kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 409 kJ/

Product Description

  • Devon Custard
  • Creamy & delicious
  • A source of calcium
  • 100% natural flavours
  • No preservatives
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g
  • A source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Total Milk content 75%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Lid

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Careline: UK 0800 3282121 ROI - 1800 93 2814
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • www.ambrosia.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot (150g)
Energy 409 kJ/614 kJ/
-97 kcal146 kcal
Fat 2.9g4.4g
of which saturates 1.5g2.3g
Carbohydrate 15.0g22.5g
of which sugars 10.9g16.4g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 2.8g4.2g
Salt 0.11g0.17g
Calcium 100mg (13%RI)150mg (19%RI)
Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice size for one person and tastes great

5 stars

Nice size for one person and tastes great

Tastes soo nice!

1 stars

Tastes soo nice!

