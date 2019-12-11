Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free Beer 12X330ml
Offer
Product Description
- Beer
- www.aboutalcohol.com
- Peroni's Italian brew masters have perfected a new gluten-free recipe for Italy's most iconic beer - without compromising on taste. Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free has the same delicate balance of bitterness and citrus aromatic notes as Peroni Nastro Azzurro, as well as the trademark refreshing, clean finish. The gluten-free beer uses exactly the same ingredients as regular Peroni Nastro Azzurro, including barley. A specific enzyme is added at the end of the brewing process which removes the gluten, ensuring Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free can be enjoyed by coeliacs or those choosing to lead a gluten-free lifestyle. Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free has been endorsed by the Italian Coeliac Association
- Delivers the same delicate balance of bitterness and citrus aromatic notes as Peroni Nastro Azzurro, without the gluten.
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 3960ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Italian Maize, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley
Tasting Notes
- Crisp and refreshing lager with unmistakable character
ABV
5.1% vol
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End - See Side of Pack
Produce of
Brewed and bottled in Italy
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Birra Peroni S.r.l.,
- Via Birolli, 8,
- Roma,
- Italy.
Importer address
- Asahi UK Ltd,
- 1 Forge End,
- Woking,
- Surrey,
- GU21 6DB.
Return to
- Asahi UK Ltd,
- 1 Forge End,
- Woking,
- Surrey,
- GU21 6DB.
- Consumer Helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
- www.asahibeer.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
12 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|177 KJ
|-
|42 Kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.2g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019