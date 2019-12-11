By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free Beer 12X330ml

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free Beer 12X330ml
£ 14.00
£3.54/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Beer
  • www.aboutalcohol.com
  • Peroni's Italian brew masters have perfected a new gluten-free recipe for Italy's most iconic beer - without compromising on taste. Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free has the same delicate balance of bitterness and citrus aromatic notes as Peroni Nastro Azzurro, as well as the trademark refreshing, clean finish. The gluten-free beer uses exactly the same ingredients as regular Peroni Nastro Azzurro, including barley. A specific enzyme is added at the end of the brewing process which removes the gluten, ensuring Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free can be enjoyed by coeliacs or those choosing to lead a gluten-free lifestyle. Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free has been endorsed by the Italian Coeliac Association
  • Delivers the same delicate balance of bitterness and citrus aromatic notes as Peroni Nastro Azzurro, without the gluten.
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 3960ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Italian Maize, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp and refreshing lager with unmistakable character

ABV

5.1% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End - See Side of Pack

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in Italy

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Birra Peroni S.r.l.,
  • Via Birolli, 8,
  • Roma,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • 1 Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB.

Return to

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • 1 Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB.
  • Consumer Helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
  • www.asahibeer.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 177 KJ
-42 Kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 3.2g
of which Sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

