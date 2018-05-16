By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Moma Porridge Almond Butter & Salted Caramel 55G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Moma Porridge Almond Butter & Salted Caramel 55G
£ 1.30
£2.37/100g

Product Description

  • Instant oat porridge with almonds & dates
  • A good breakfast gives children the energy they need for a productive morning at school. If you know a school breakfast club that would appreciate complimentary MOMA porridge then we'd love to help.
  • Head to momafoods.co.uk/breakfastclubs for more details.
  • Terms & conditions apply.
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Beta-Glucan*
  • *Did you know? Oat beta-glucan has been shown to contribute to maintaining normal blood cholesterol, which may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. This MOMA porridge pot contains 1.3g of beta-glucan from oats, which is 44% of the suggested daily amount.
  • I started MOMA because I think we all deserve a quality breakfast. We sold our first oats from a stall (made from a converted filing cabinet) in Waterloo Station and haven't looked back. Breakfast is literally about 'breaking the fast' after a night's sleep. It's so important. It kick starts your day and gives you the boost you need to fuel you through your morning. We make our porridge the way it should be - using the perfect blend of wholegrain oats to give a creamy yet chunky texture, and a delicious taste.
  • Enjoy,
  • Tom
  • Making oats more awesome
  • British jumbo oats
  • High in fibre
  • Gluten and dairy free
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 55g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (59%), Roasted Ground Almonds (17%), Dates (14%) (Dates, Rice Flour), Coconut Sugar, Roasted Almond Pieces (3%), Sea Salt (1%), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory that handles Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before see base of pot.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Remove lid and add boiling water to fill line.
  • The level will drop but don't refill.
  • 2 Give it a good stir and pop the lid back on.
  • 3 Wait 3 - 5 minutes for your oats to cook. Time will vary depending on how you like it - it's an art not a science!
  • Be careful as the pot will still be hot. Please don't reheat.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • MOMA Foods Ltd,
  • SE8 4NT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • MOMA Foods Ltd,
  • SE8 4NT,
  • UK.
  • momafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 55g
Energy 1663kJ915kJ
-396kcal218kcal
Fat 13.8g7.6g
of which saturates 1.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate 53.3g29.3g
of which sugars 16.2g8.9g
Fibre 8.4g4.6g
Protein 11.5g6.4g
Salt 0.63g0.35g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Moma Porridge Apple & Cinnamon 50G

£ 1.30
£2.60/100g

Moma Porridge Almond Butter & Salted Caramel 5X55g

£ 3.00
£1.10/100g

Moma Porridge Coconut & Chia 5 X 55G

£ 3.00
£1.10/100g

Moma Porridge No Added Sugar 70G

£ 1.30
£1.86/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here