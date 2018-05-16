Moma Porridge Almond Butter & Salted Caramel 55G

Product Description
- Instant oat porridge with almonds & dates
- A good breakfast gives children the energy they need for a productive morning at school. If you know a school breakfast club that would appreciate complimentary MOMA porridge then we'd love to help.
- Beta-Glucan*
- *Did you know? Oat beta-glucan has been shown to contribute to maintaining normal blood cholesterol, which may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. This MOMA porridge pot contains 1.3g of beta-glucan from oats, which is 44% of the suggested daily amount.
- I started MOMA because I think we all deserve a quality breakfast. We sold our first oats from a stall (made from a converted filing cabinet) in Waterloo Station and haven't looked back. Breakfast is literally about 'breaking the fast' after a night's sleep. It's so important. It kick starts your day and gives you the boost you need to fuel you through your morning. We make our porridge the way it should be - using the perfect blend of wholegrain oats to give a creamy yet chunky texture, and a delicious taste.
- Enjoy,
- Tom
- Making oats more awesome
- British jumbo oats
- High in fibre
- Gluten and dairy free
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 55g
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (59%), Roasted Ground Almonds (17%), Dates (14%) (Dates, Rice Flour), Coconut Sugar, Roasted Almond Pieces (3%), Sea Salt (1%), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For best before see base of pot.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Remove lid and add boiling water to fill line.
- The level will drop but don't refill.
- 2 Give it a good stir and pop the lid back on.
- 3 Wait 3 - 5 minutes for your oats to cook. Time will vary depending on how you like it - it's an art not a science!
- Be careful as the pot will still be hot. Please don't reheat.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Packed for:
- MOMA Foods Ltd,
- SE8 4NT,
- UK.
Return to
- MOMA Foods Ltd,
- SE8 4NT,
- UK.
- momafoods.co.uk
Net Contents
55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 55g
|Energy
|1663kJ
|915kJ
|-
|396kcal
|218kcal
|Fat
|13.8g
|7.6g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|53.3g
|29.3g
|of which sugars
|16.2g
|8.9g
|Fibre
|8.4g
|4.6g
|Protein
|11.5g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.63g
|0.35g
