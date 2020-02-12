Moma Porridge Apple & Cinnamon 50G

Try a small pack first...
A great idea, but this flavour is vile.
Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (72%), Almond Milk Powder (Almonds 60%, Corn Maltodextrin, Rice Syrup, Agave Syrup, Pea Protein, Almond Oil, Natural Almond Flavouring), Apple (5.5%), Coconut Sugar, Flaked Almonds (4%), Cinnamon (1%)
Store in a cool dry place.For best before see base of pot.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g
|Energy
|1611kJ
|805kJ
|-
|383kcal
|191kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|60.4g
|30.2g
|of which sugars
|11.6g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|7.9g
|4.0g
|Protein
|11.1g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.06g
