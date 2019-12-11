By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ambrosia Light Rice Pudding 150G

Ambrosia Light Rice Pudding 150G
£ 0.65
£0.43/100g

Offer

Per pot (150g)
  • Energy510kJ 120kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 340 kJ/

Product Description

  • Light Rice Pudding
  • Creamy & delicious
  • A source of calcium
  • Less than 1% fat
  • 70% less fat than Ambrosia rice pudding
  • No added colours
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g
  • A source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Full Cream Milk, Whey (Milk), Rice (9%), Sugar, Thickener (Locust Bean Gum), Natural Flavouring, Total Milk content 76%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Lid

Preparation and Usage

  • Tastes delicious hot or cold...

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Careline: UK 0800 3282121 ROI - 1800 93 2814
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • www.ambrosia.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot (150g)
Energy 340 kJ/510 kJ/
-80 kcal120 kcal
Fat 0.6g0.9g
of which saturates 0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate 15.3g23.0g
of which sugars 8.0g12.0g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 3.3g5.0g
Salt 0.13g0.20g
Calcium 90mg (11%RI)135mg (17%RI)
Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

