Ambrosia Devon Custard Strawberry 150G
Offer
- Energy642kJ 153kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 428 kJ/
Product Description
- Strawberry Flavour Custard
- Creamy & delicious
- A source of calcium
- 100% natural flavours
- No preservatives
- No artificial colours
- Pack size: 150g
- A source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Carmine), Total Milk content 73%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Lid
Preparation and Usage
- Tastes delicious hot or cold...
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Tub. Recyclable
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Careline: UK - 0800 3282121 ROI - 1800 93 2814
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.ambrosia.co.uk
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pot (150g)
|Energy
|428 kJ/
|642 kJ/
|-
|102 kcal
|153 kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|4.2g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|16.3g
|24.5g
|of which sugars
|12.3g
|18.5g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.14g
|Calcium
|100mg (13%RI)
|150mg (19%RI)
|Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019