Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Minis Pouch 226G

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Minis Pouch 226G
£ 3.75
£1.66/100g

Product Description

  • Peanut Butter Crème in a Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating
  • Unwrapped mini cups
  • Pack size: 226g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating (65%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Skimmed Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476)], Peanut Butter Crème Center (35%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose*; Cocoa Butter; Partially Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel and Palm Oil); Salt; Emulsifier, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E467); Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319)], *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beet, Corn and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16°C to 18°C) and consume before the date given.

Produce of

Manufactured in Mexico

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • The Hershey Company
  • by:
  • Hersmex S. de R.L. de C.V. Av.,
  • Industrias del Poniente 201,
  • Centro,

Return to

  • Please send comments within the EU to Hershey International,
  • c/o A.I.B. International,
  • P.O. Box 11,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7YZ,
  • UK.
  • Questions or comments?
  • www.askhershey.com

Net Contents

226g

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g):
Energy 2270 kj / 542 kcal
Fat 30.5 g
of which Saturates 14.2 g
Carbohydrates 58.3 g
of which Sugars 53.7 g
Protein 8.8 g
Salt 0.6 g

