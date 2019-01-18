Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Minis Pouch 226G

Product Description
- Peanut Butter Crème in a Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating
- Unwrapped mini cups
- Pack size: 226g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating (65%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Skimmed Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476)], Peanut Butter Crème Center (35%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose*; Cocoa Butter; Partially Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel and Palm Oil); Salt; Emulsifier, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E467); Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319)], *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beet, Corn and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other Nuts
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16°C to 18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Manufactured in Mexico
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- The Hershey Company
- by:
- Hersmex S. de R.L. de C.V. Av.,
- Industrias del Poniente 201,
- Centro,
Return to
- Please send comments within the EU to Hershey International,
- c/o A.I.B. International,
- P.O. Box 11,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7YZ,
- UK.
- Questions or comments?
- www.askhershey.com
Net Contents
226g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g):
|Energy
|2270 kj / 542 kcal
|Fat
|30.5 g
|of which Saturates
|14.2 g
|Carbohydrates
|58.3 g
|of which Sugars
|53.7 g
|Protein
|8.8 g
|Salt
|0.6 g
