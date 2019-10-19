By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Explore Organic Cuisine Edamame Spaghetti 200G

4(4)Write a review
Explore Organic Cuisine Edamame Spaghetti 200G
£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Edamame Spaghetti
  • 2% of proceeds support the Food to Thrive Foundation.
  • For more info, please see foodtothrivefoundation.org
  • Learn more at explorecuisine.com
  • Share your recipes with us
  • Explore Cuisine searches the globe to bring you wholesome foods!
  • Dedicated to innovative cooking using organic ingredients of the highest quality, Explore Cuisine integrates beans, peas, lentils and rice to provide you and your family nourishing meals which are easy, quick, colourful and simply delicious!
  • Explore Cuisine delivers affordable food by buying ingredients direct from the farmer and producing close to the fields.
  • Explore Cuisine is committed to trading fairly and sustainable living, so that everyone benefits along the way - from the field to your home.
  • EU Organic - CN-BIO-141, non-EU Agriculture
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - CH-044-003, Gluten Free
  • Recyclable where facilities exist
  • Organic
  • High protein & fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 200g
  • High protein
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Organic Edamame Bean Flour (Green Soybeans)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place and protected from heat.Best before: see bottom of package.

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy preparation
  • Serves 3-4
  • Bring 2 litres of water to boil. Add pasta.
  • Reduce heat and simmer for 3-5 minutes.
  • Drain.

Name and address

  • Blue Ocean,
  • Basepoint,
  • Harts Farm Way,
  • Havant,
  • PO9 1HS.

Distributor address

  • Blue Ocean,
  • Basepoint Business Centre,
  • Harts Farm Way,
  • Havant,
  • Hampshire,
  • PO9 1HS,

Return to

  • Blue Ocean,
  • Basepoint Business Centre,
  • Harts Farm Way,
  • Havant,
  • Hampshire,
  • PO9 1HS,
  • UK.
  • sales@blueoceansalesbrokers.com
  • www.explorecuisine.com

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1371 kJ / 327 kcal
Fat 6.6 g
of which saturates 1.3 g
Carbohydrates13.1 g
of which sugars 6.1 g
Fibre 23.3 g
Protein 42.2 g
Salt < 0.01 g

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Healthy and delicious!

5 stars

A healthy alternative to pasta, and absolutely delicious!!

delicious!

5 stars

delicious!

Excellent product

5 stars

Excellent product, very versatile and a healthy alternative to traditional spaghetti. My girlfriend is vegan with a gluten intolerance and this is perfect. I was a bit sceptical too begin with but once I tried it I was delighted with the taste. We made a simple tomato sauce by blitzing sundried tomatoes and cherry tomatoes, a date, touch of lemon juice, pinch of salt, then sprinkled with pine nuts - fab.

Never again.

1 stars

Horrible! I thought my 3 year old was being really picky, until I tried it myself. The texture was awful and it tasted kind of bitter, plus it didn't stick to the sauce. Even the baby wouldn't eat it, and she eats everything. Definitely not ever buying again!

