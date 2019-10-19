Explore Organic Cuisine Edamame Spaghetti 200G

Healthy and delicious!
A healthy alternative to pasta, and absolutely delicious!!
delicious!
delicious!
Excellent product
Excellent product, very versatile and a healthy alternative to traditional spaghetti. My girlfriend is vegan with a gluten intolerance and this is perfect. I was a bit sceptical too begin with but once I tried it I was delighted with the taste. We made a simple tomato sauce by blitzing sundried tomatoes and cherry tomatoes, a date, touch of lemon juice, pinch of salt, then sprinkled with pine nuts - fab.
Never again.
Horrible! I thought my 3 year old was being really picky, until I tried it myself. The texture was awful and it tasted kind of bitter, plus it didn't stick to the sauce. Even the baby wouldn't eat it, and she eats everything. Definitely not ever buying again!