Theakston Pale Ale 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Beer
- Hefty zing of spicy citrus, sweet orange and stone fruits to deliver the ultimate thirst quencher!
- Brewed in Masham with El Dorado and Summit hops, blended with locally grown malted barley
- Return for refund where applicable
- A modern twist on a classic English beer style
- Unpasteurised & cold-filtered
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Tasting Notes
- Hefty zing of spicy citrus, sweet orange and stone fruits to deliver the ultimate thirst quencher
Alcohol Units
2.3
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- T&R Theakston Ltd,
- The Brewery,
- Masham,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG4 4YD,
Return to
- T&R Theakston Ltd,
- The Brewery,
- Masham,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG4 4YD,
- UK.
- theakstons.co.uk
- Customer Careline: 0345 030 3278
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019