Theakston Pale Ale 500Ml

Theakston Pale Ale 500Ml
£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Hefty zing of spicy citrus, sweet orange and stone fruits to deliver the ultimate thirst quencher!
  • Brewed in Masham with El Dorado and Summit hops, blended with locally grown malted barley
  • Return for refund where applicable
  • A modern twist on a classic English beer style
  • Unpasteurised & cold-filtered
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • Hefty zing of spicy citrus, sweet orange and stone fruits to deliver the ultimate thirst quencher

Alcohol Units

2.3

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • T&R Theakston Ltd,
  • The Brewery,
  • Masham,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG4 4YD,

Return to

  • T&R Theakston Ltd,
  • The Brewery,
  • Masham,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG4 4YD,
  • UK.
  • theakstons.co.uk
  • Customer Careline: 0345 030 3278

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

