Whitworths Stoned Dates 350G

3.5(2)Write a review
Whitworths Stoned Dates 350G
Product Description

  • Dried Stoned Dates
  • Get creative...
  • Date Crumble Slice
  • Visit our website for recipe www.whitwoths.co.uk
  • Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer. We go to great lengths to source and select the finest ingredients, but that's not all... our expertise and attention to detail in preparing our fruits mean that you are guaranteed as tasty and delicious result with every bite!
  • Our sweet and sticky Dates have been carefully stoned then pressed together into a convenient block to make them easier for you to chop for your next pudding creation.
  • Product of more than one country.
  • Easy peel pack
  • Carefully stoned & ready to chop
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Dates

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container and use within 2 months. For best before date see side of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 11 x 30g servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove stones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Whitworths Limited,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • Customer Care,
  • Whitworths Limited,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1247kJ
-294kcal
Fat 0.4g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 67.4g
of which sugars**54.9g
Fibre 6.6g
Protein 2.0g
Salt 0.01g
**Contains naturally occurring sugars-

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove stones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Cooking Dates

4 stars

Used these for years for Sticky Toffee Pudding etc. Ideal and once upon a time the only dates you could buy that had been stoned. These keep well in the cupboard for ages.

Different from the other Whitworth fruits.

3 stars

Can't give a proper review - not yet tried the dates. However, it is a solid pack of dates (which it says on the pack) but when you buy online it looks the same as the packs of soft dates. In fact it is quite a different thing. I'm sure it'll be OK for baking but that's not what I thought I was buying. Maybe my fault for coming to a conclusion based on the purchase of Whitworth soft dates which are lovely and the same price!

