Whitworths Stoned Dates 350G

Cooking Dates
Used these for years for Sticky Toffee Pudding etc. Ideal and once upon a time the only dates you could buy that had been stoned. These keep well in the cupboard for ages.
Different from the other Whitworth fruits.
Can't give a proper review - not yet tried the dates. However, it is a solid pack of dates (which it says on the pack) but when you buy online it looks the same as the packs of soft dates. In fact it is quite a different thing. I'm sure it'll be OK for baking but that's not what I thought I was buying. Maybe my fault for coming to a conclusion based on the purchase of Whitworth soft dates which are lovely and the same price!