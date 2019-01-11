By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baxters Tomato Orange & Ginger Soup 400G

3.5(3)Write a review
Baxters Tomato Orange & Ginger Soup 400G
£ 1.55
£3.88/kg

Product Description

  • Tomato, Orange and Ginger Soup
  • 1 of your 5 a day*
  • *Per can, aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
  • Tomato, Orange and Ginger
  • Our Super Good soups have the perfect balance of delicious flavours and 'great for you' ingredients.
  • Sweet, ripe tomatoes and zesty oranges with a dash of warm, soothing ginger. Eating well really does feel great.
  • Audrey Baxter
  • Health notes: Ginger is high in gingerol, which gives the spice it's anti-inflammatory properties.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Scottish Specialities W.A. Baxter & Sons (Holdings) Ltd

  • Cleansing ginger
  • Eat well feel great
  • Low fat
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes (10%), Tomato Paste, Onions, Orange Juice Concentrate (3%), Carrots, Preserved Ginger (2%) (Ginger, Sugar), Cornflour, Olive Oil, Tomato Juice, Crème Fraîche (Cream (Milk), Milk Protein), Whey Powder (Milk), Ginger Syrup, Red Bell Pepper, Salt, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Paprika Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only. Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not boil.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 293kJ/70kcal1172kJ/280kcal
Fat 2.3g9.2g
of which saturates 0.5g2.0g
Carbohydrate 11.1g44.4g
of which sugars 7.3g29.2g
Fibre <0.5g2.0g
Protein 1.1g4.4g
Salt 0.34g1.36g
Serves 1--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

SHOCKING!

1 stars

this soup should come with a health warning, in one small can which is suitable for one person there are 29.2g of sugar, which is what an adult should eat in a day! More sugar than chocolate. This is a new range, Baxters should be more aware of the obesity epidemic in the UK and use sweeteners. Nobody would dream there was so much sugar in a can of soup and they do not use a traffic lights system. As I am pre diabetic I am trying to avoid foods high in sugar.

Tasty

4 stars

very different flavour for soup, the orange really comes through. A tasty, warming soup for a winters evening.

The soup with the ZING............!!

5 stars

Perfect velvety texture, tangy but not too hot, the orange giving a hint of sweetness. With a slice of crusty bread and a few balsamic vinegar crisps on the side I found that this soup supplied me with a gourmet experience which I hope to repeat soon. A bowl of this gives a real boost to the diet of a person feeling bored and depressed with meals. What a ZING1

