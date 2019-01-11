Baxters Tomato Orange & Ginger Soup 400G

SHOCKING!
this soup should come with a health warning, in one small can which is suitable for one person there are 29.2g of sugar, which is what an adult should eat in a day! More sugar than chocolate. This is a new range, Baxters should be more aware of the obesity epidemic in the UK and use sweeteners. Nobody would dream there was so much sugar in a can of soup and they do not use a traffic lights system. As I am pre diabetic I am trying to avoid foods high in sugar.
Tasty
very different flavour for soup, the orange really comes through. A tasty, warming soup for a winters evening.
The soup with the ZING............!!
Perfect velvety texture, tangy but not too hot, the orange giving a hint of sweetness. With a slice of crusty bread and a few balsamic vinegar crisps on the side I found that this soup supplied me with a gourmet experience which I hope to repeat soon. A bowl of this gives a real boost to the diet of a person feeling bored and depressed with meals. What a ZING1