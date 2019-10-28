Love,Corn Bbq Roasted Corn Snack 45G
Product Description
- Smoked BBQ Crunchy Corn
- #theperfectcrunch
- Howdy, just so you know we're a delicious, gluten-free, vegan, smoky, premium crunchy corn snack
- p.s. we're crunchy, we're delicious!
- Howdy!
- Y'all ready for some BBQ goodness? Smothered in smokin' hickory, it's all done nice and slow... you just don't rush into something this good. Y'all better be kickin' off thise boots and stayin' awhile.
- Love,
- Corn
- 3g fibre
- 0.3g sugar
- 190 calories
- The perfect crunch
- Delicious
- Gluten-free
- Non GMO
- Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 45g
Information
Ingredients
Corn, Paprika, Onion, Garlic, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts and Peanuts, Made in a shared facility
Storage
We like to be stored in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Love Corn Ltd,
- London,
- E9 6FJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Love Corn Ltd,
- London,
- E9 6FJ,
- UK.
- lovecorn.com
Net Contents
45g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 45g
|Energy (kJ)
|1775
|799
|Energy (kcal)
|423
|190
|Fat (g)
|12.9
|5.8
|Of Which are Saturates (g)
|1.3
|0.6
|Carbohydrates (g)
|63.3
|28.5
|Of Which Sugars (g)
|0.8
|0.3
|Fibre (g)
|7.0
|3.2
|Protein (g)
|7.3
|3.3
|Salt (g)
|2.2
|1.0
