Love,Corn Sea Salt Roasted Corn Snack 45G

£ 1.00
£2.23/100g

Product Description

  • Sea Salt Crunchy Corn
  • #theperfectcrunch
  • Hello there, just so you know we're a delicious, gluten-free, vegan, salty, premium crunchy corn snack
  • p.s. We're crunchy, we're delicious!
  • Well hello,
  • You look like you enjoy the simple things in life. Well, we've just decked ourselves out in the most delicious sea salt and we're feeling classically cool and a bit James Dean. Let's be honest, sometimes less is more.
  • Love,
  • Corn
  • Great taste 2018
  • 3g fibre
  • 0.3g sugar
  • 196 calories
  • The perfect crunch
  • Delicious
  • Gluten-free
  • Non GMO
  • Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 45g

Ingredients

Corn, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts and Peanuts, Made in a shared facility

Storage

We like to be stored in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2.5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Love Corn Ltd,
  • London,
  • E9 6FJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Love Corn Ltd,
  • London,
  • E9 6FJ,
  • UK.
  • lovecorn.com

Net Contents

45g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g
Energy (kJ)1828823
Energy (Kcal)435196
Fat (g)13.36.0
Of which are Saturates (g)1.30.6
Carbohydrates (g)66.029.7
Of which Sugars (g)0.70.3
Fibre (g)7.03.2
Protein (g)7.43.3
Salt (g)1.50.7

