Eat Real Veggie Straws Kids Multi-Pack 5X20g

These are tasty and my grandson loves them much better than the baby veggie straws and low in fats so very happy.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100g contains
Potato Starch, Dehydrated Potato (30%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed/Canola), Salt, Sugar, Tomato Powder (0.4%), Kale Powder (0.4%), Spinach Powder, Red Beet, Calcium Chloride, Turmeric
To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.
Made in the United Kingdom from local & imported ingredients
5 x 20g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|2093 kJ
|-
|497 kcal
|Fat (g)
|25.5 g
|of which Saturates (g)
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrates (g)
|65.1 g
|of which Sugars (g)
|2.0 g
|Fibre (g)
|2.8 g
|Protein (g)
|3.1 g
|Salt (g)
|1.91 g
