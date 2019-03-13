By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eat Real Veggie Straws Kids Multi-Pack 5X20g

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£20.00/kg
An average 20g serving contains:
  • Energy419kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.38g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100g contains

Product Description

  • Vegetable flavoured potato-based snack
  • Active kids eat sensibly
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Dehydrated Potato (30%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed/Canola), Salt, Sugar, Tomato Powder (0.4%), Kale Powder (0.4%), Spinach Powder, Red Beet, Calcium Chloride, Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • Contains traces of Soy and Celery

Storage

To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom from local & imported ingredients

Name and address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. For any quality issues, please return the product and packet with the "Best Before/L-Batch" codes to the Cofresh UK address.
  • By email, contact customer.service@cofresh.co.uk
  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 116 234 0246
  • Email: sales@cofresh.com
  • Website: www.eatreal.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy (kJ/kcal)2093 kJ
-497 kcal
Fat (g)25.5 g
of which Saturates (g)0.3 g
Carbohydrates (g)65.1 g
of which Sugars (g)2.0 g
Fibre (g)2.8 g
Protein (g)3.1 g
Salt (g)1.91 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

These are tasty and my grandson loves them much be

5 stars

These are tasty and my grandson loves them much better than the baby veggie straws and low in fats so very happy.

