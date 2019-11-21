Food Should Taste Good Tortilla Chips Sweet Potato 150G

Excellent best tortilla chips i have tasted
Smokey, burnt taste
You can tell they are sweet potato based, but my first chip left an overpowering taste of burnt / smokey food. I don’t usually put crisps back into the packet but they were not to my taste.
Delicious
Absolutely delicious as a gluten and dairy-free customer they will become a favorite buy!
Absolutely out of this world.
Tastes like no other crisps. I don't normally like crisps. But these shall be a treat from now on...