Food Should Taste Good Tortilla Chips Sweet Potato 150G

Write a review
Food Should Taste Good Tortilla Chips Sweet Potato 150G
£ 2.20
£1.47/100g
1/5 (30g)
  • Energy615 kJ 147 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.4 g
    11%
  • Saturates0.9 g
    5%
  • Sugars2.7 g
    3%
  • Salt0.30 g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2049 kJ /

Product Description

  • Tortilla chips made from corn and sweet potato base.
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
  • Food Should Taste Good Tortilla Chips are a great gluten free snack and a tasty source of fibre.
  • All Food Should Taste Good Tortilla Chips are made with delicious grains and seeds
  • Our range includes Sweet Potato, with a touch of sea salt, Blue Corn and Multigrain Tortilla Crisps. Baked in flax seeds, sunflower seeds and quinoa, with a touch of sea salt.
  • Gluten Free Sweet Potato tortilla chips, free from artificial flavourings, colourings and preservatives. A craveable crisp with sweet and salty crunch, these Sweet Potato tortilla chips are delightfully crisp and baked with sophistication. Perfectly paired with your favourite guacamole or hummus dip.
  • Our Founder's Story
  • I love food. I've been working in restaurants and grocery stores my whole life, and if I've learned anything, it's that food tastes best when it's made with real ingredients. That's why I started my own company, dedicated to making delicious snacks. As for the name, Food Should Taste Good™, it kind of wrote itself.
  • Pete Lescoe
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Baked in sweet potato, with a touch of sea salt
  • Source of fibre
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavours
  • No preservatives
  • No added colours
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 150G
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Corn Flour (57%), High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Dried Sweet Potato (6.4%), Cane Sugar, Sweet Potato Puree (4.1%), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame, Milk, Soy, Mustard and Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Contains 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • We hope you love this product.
  • To find out more or tell us what you think:
  • Freephone: 0800 260 5690 (UK) or 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • For the latest news and product information find us at www.foodshouldtastegood.com
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 (30g)%* (30g)
Energy 2049 kJ /615 kJ /7%
-490 kcal147 kcal
Fat 24.8 g7.4 g11%
- saturates 3.0 g0.9 g5%
- mono-unsaturates 16.6 g5.0 g-
- polyunsaturates 1.6 g0.5 g-
Carbohydrate 57.7 g17.3 g7%
of which sugars 9.0 g2.7 g3%
Fibre 8.6 g2.6 g-
Protein 4.8 g1.4 g3%
Salt 1.01 g0.30 g5%
of which---
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent best tortilla chips i have tasted

5 stars

Excellent best tortilla chips i have tasted

Smokey, burnt taste

1 stars

You can tell they are sweet potato based, but my first chip left an overpowering taste of burnt / smokey food. I don’t usually put crisps back into the packet but they were not to my taste.

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious as a gluten and dairy-free customer they will become a favorite buy!

Absolutely out of this world.

5 stars

Tastes like no other crisps. I don't normally like crisps. But these shall be a treat from now on...

