Food Should Taste Good Tortilla Chips Wholegrain 150G

Product Description
- Corn tortilla chips made with grains and seeds.
- Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
- Food Should Taste Good Tortilla Chips are a great gluten free snack and a tasty source of fibre.
- All Food Should Taste Good Tortilla Chips are made with delicious grains and seeds
- Our range includes Sweet Potato, with a touch of sea salt, Blue Corn and Multigrain Tortilla Crisps. Baked in flax seeds, sunflower seeds and quinoa, with a touch of sea salt.
- Gluten Free Multigrain tortilla chips, free from artificial flavourings, colourings and preservatives. Flax, sunflower, quinoa and sesame seeds add to the distinctively nutty flavour of this crisp. Perfectly paired with your favourite guacamole or hummus dip.
- Our Founder's Story
- I love food. I've been working in restaurants and grocery stores my whole life, and if I've learned anything, it's that food tastes best when it's made with real ingredients. That's why I started my own company, dedicated to making delicious snacks. As for the name, Food Should Taste Good™, it kind of wrote itself.
- Pete Lescoe
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Baked in flax seeds, sunflower seeds and quinoa, with a touch of sea salt
- Source of fibre
- Gluten free
- No added colours
- No artificial flavours
- No preservatives
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Whole Corn Kernels (57%), High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Flax Seeds (4.6%), Cane Sugar, Brown Rice Flour, Sunflower Seeds (3%), Quinoa, Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame, Milk, Soy, Mustard and Celery
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Contains 5 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- We hope you love this product.
- To find out more or tell us what you think:
- Freephone: 0800 260 5690 (UK) or 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- For the latest news and product information find us at www.foodshouldtastegood.com
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 (30g)
|%* (30g)
|Energy
|2163 kJ /
|649 kJ /
|8%
|-
|518 kcal
|155 kcal
|Fat
|28.9 g
|8.7 g
|12%
|- saturates
|3.5 g
|1.1 g
|5%
|- mono-unsaturates
|17.6 g
|5.3 g
|-
|- polyunsaturates
|5.4 g
|1.6 g
|-
|Carbohydrate
|53.2 g
|16.0 g
|6%
|of which sugars
|5.6 g
|1.7 g
|2%
|Fibre
|5.6 g
|1.7 g
|-
|Protein
|8.5 g
|2.6 g
|5%
|Salt
|1.04 g
|0.31 g
|5%
|of which
|-
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
