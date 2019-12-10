Tesco 9 Mini Christmas Cupcakes

- Energy100kcal 418kJ5%
Product Description
- 5 Mini chocolate sponge cakes topped with chocolate flavoured frosting and decorated with golden stars. 4 Mini vanilla sponge cakes topped with caramel flavoured frosting and decorated with caramel fudge.
- 9 MINI CHRISTMAS CUPCAKES
- Topped with caramel and chocolate forsting, hand decorated with gold lustre fudge and star sprinkles
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
9 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each cupcake (21g) contains
|Energy
|1987kJ (475kcal)
|418kJ (100kcal)
|Fat
|25.1g
|5.3g
|saturates
|9.8g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|57.9g
|12.2g
|sugars
|37.1g
|7.8g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|3.4g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
Ingredients
Caramel Frosting (42%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Caramel Fudge Pieces, Pasteurised (Egg), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), ND (Ethanol, Stearic Acid), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide). Caramel Frosting contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Colours (Plain Caramel, Annatto, Curcumin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Flavouring, Salt, Light Brown Sugar, Sweetened (Dried Skimmed Milk), Modified (Maize Starch), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids). Caramel Fudge Pieces contains: Sugar, Full Cream (Condensed Milk), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Glucose, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Colours (Iron Hydroxide, Gold).
Ingredients
Chocolate Frosting (45%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Gold Stars (4.5%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agent (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide). Chocolate Frosting contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring. Gold Stars contains: Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Potato Starch, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Riboflavin, Iron Oxide), Thickener (Cellulose), Glazing Agent (Shellac).
