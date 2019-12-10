Tesco Christmas Cupcakes 6 Pack

- Energy1237kJ 295kcal15%
- Fat13.6g19%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars24.4g27%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1932kJ / 461kcal
Product Description
- 6 Vanilla flavoured sponge cakes with a salted caramel filling, topped with a vanilla flavoured frosting and edible sugar decorations.
- Salted Caramel Filling Topped with vanilla flavoured frosting and decorated for a sweet, festive treat
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavoured Sponge [Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide)], Vanilla Flavoured Frosting (37%)[Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Salted Caramel Filling (10%) [Sugar, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Sea Salt, Salt, Milk Sugar], Edible Sugar Decorations (2.5%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Riboflavin), Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates [Carrot, Safflower, Elderberry, Lemon], Water, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum, Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Glazing Agents (Shellac, White and Yellow Beeswax), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum), Humectant (Glycerol), Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Flavouring, Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Coconut Oil].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cupcake (64)
|Energy
|1932kJ / 461kcal
|1237kJ / 295kcal
|Fat
|21.3g
|13.6g
|Saturates
|6.0g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|64.2g
|41.1g
|Sugars
|38.2g
|24.4g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.6g
|Protein
|2.7g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
