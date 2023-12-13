We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rimmel Eye Shadow Magnif Eyes Nude Edition 14.16G

Rimmel Eye Shadow Magnif Eyes Nude Edition 14.16G
Want the London look? All eyes on you! Magnif'Eyes Eye Contouring is an 12-shade eyeshadow palette. High-shimmer, ultra-smooth, blendable formula to easily create endless combinations of looks with one eye palette! Choose a light shade to highlight or use as a base over the entire lid. Choose a medium shade to deepen the outer corner. Choose a dark shade to contour the crease of the lid and blend. The Magnif'Eyes eyeshadow palette is the perfect on-the-go product and comes with a long, double-ended brush-sponge applicator to make creating your eyes looks easier. Live the London Look.
Luxuriously pigmented colours to deliver a long-lasting effectCreate endless combinations of looks with one eye paletteHigh-shimmer, ultra-smooth blendable formulaVelvety cream formula; crease and crumble free
Pack size: 14.16G

Ingredients

Talc, Mica, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Magnesium Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tin Oxide, Polyurethane-11, Tocopherol, [May contain+/-:Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), FD&C Blue No. 1 Aluminum Lake (CI 42090), Ultramarines (CI 77007), Carmine (CI 75470), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), Aluminum Powder (CI 77000)]

Net Contents

14.16g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Sweep colour across your eyelids! Eyeshadow ready? Follow these easy steps…Step 1: Use the palette to define your crease by sweeping a darker tone of shadow in the crease of the eyeStep 2: Blend well across your eyelid by adding depth and dimensionStep 3: Play around with the colours smoothing out any hard linesStep 4: Go for a subtle, bold or smokey effect! Then pop on your favourite liner!

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

