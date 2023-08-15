We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Sally Hansen Nailpolish Miracle Gel Lets Get Digital 14.7Ml
image 1 of Sally Hansen Nailpolish Miracle Gel Lets Get Digital 14.7Mlimage 2 of Sally Hansen Nailpolish Miracle Gel Lets Get Digital 14.7Mlimage 3 of Sally Hansen Nailpolish Miracle Gel Lets Get Digital 14.7Ml

Sally Hansen Nailpolish Miracle Gel Lets Get Digital 14.7Ml

3.2(4)
Write a review

£10.00

£6.80/10ml

Sally Hansen Nailpolish Miracle Gel Lets Get Digital 14.7Ml
Miracle Gel is Sally Hansen's ultimate chip-resistant nail polish, Miracle Gel™, is patented technology for longer wear. It is the next best thing to a salon gel manicure that you can do at home! No UV lamp required.
Long-lasting gel nail colourNo UV light neededChip-resistantSalon quality results
Pack size: 14.7ML

Ingredients

Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tosylamide/Epoxy Resin, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Triphenyl Phosphate, Glycidyl Neodecanoate/Phthalic Anhydride/Tmp Crosspolymer, Aqua/ Water/Eau, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Isosorbide Dicaprylate/Caprate, Silica, Diacetone Alcohol, Etocrylene, Kaolin, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/IPDI/PPG-15 Glyceryl Ether Copolymer, Acrylates/Dimethicone Copolymer, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phosphoric Acid, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Dimethicone, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Polyvinyl Butyral, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Butylene Glycol, Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Hydrolyzed Conchiolin Protein, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Tin Oxide, [May contain +/-: Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), Aluminum Powder (CI 77000), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), D&C Red No. 34 Calcium Lake (CI 15880), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), D&C Yellow No. 11 (CI 47000), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), Ultramarines (CI 77007), D&C Violet No. 2 (CI 60725)]

Net Contents

14.7ml

Preparation and Usage

Step 1: Apply 2 coats of Miracle Gel™ Color and allow to dry for 5 minutes.Step 2: Apply 1 coat of Miracle Gel™ Top Coat.Easily removes with regular nail polish remover.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

