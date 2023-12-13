Rimmel Eye Shadow Magnif Eyes Blush Edition 14.16G

Want the London look? Swipe for drama with Wonder'Swipe 2-in-1 liner to shadow by Rimmel London. Its breakthrough 2-in-1 formula will take your eye look to the next level! Transform your bold metallic liner into a sparkle shadow with the stroke of a finger! A true multi-tasking wonder! Wonder'Swipe has an extensive palette of statement-making shades ranging from opulent metal tones to brilliant brights to deliciously dark hues. Layer and combine them all to create unique, show-stopping looks that lasts up to 10 hours! Whenever you want! Wonder'Swipe is a true multi-tasking wonder. Apply as a normal liquid eye liner on the eyelid. To reveal the sparkle shadow, blend it with a brush or your finger, whilst still wet. Create edgy, on-trend eye-styles with a single product. Eye liner or eyeshadow? Metallic or glittery? YOU CHOOSE! Swipe the formula to reveal the potential. Live the London Look

Eye Contouring Palette New formula that transforms from metallic liner to ultra-sparkle eyeshadow with the stroke of a finger 16 highly-pigmented metallic colours you can endlessly mix & match Ultra precise applicator, delivers an even line Up to 10 hours wear, smudge-proof, transfer-proof & touch-proof Biodegradable glitter

Pack size: 14.16G

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Silica, Glycerin, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Methylpropanediol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Trimethylsiloxyphenyl Dimethicone, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Polyurethane-35, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Disodium Coco-Glucoside Citrate, Xanthan Gum, Tin Oxide, [May contain +/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Mica, Carmine (CI 75470), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), FD&C Yellow No. 5 (CI 19140)]

Net Contents

14.16g

Preparation and Usage