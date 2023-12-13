Rimmel Eye Shadow Magnif Eyes Blush Edition 14.16G
Want the London look? Swipe for drama with Wonder'Swipe 2-in-1 liner to shadow by Rimmel London. Its breakthrough 2-in-1 formula will take your eye look to the next level! Transform your bold metallic liner into a sparkle shadow with the stroke of a finger! A true multi-tasking wonder! Wonder'Swipe has an extensive palette of statement-making shades ranging from opulent metal tones to brilliant brights to deliciously dark hues. Layer and combine them all to create unique, show-stopping looks that lasts up to 10 hours! Whenever you want! Wonder'Swipe is a true multi-tasking wonder. Apply as a normal liquid eye liner on the eyelid. To reveal the sparkle shadow, blend it with a brush or your finger, whilst still wet. Create edgy, on-trend eye-styles with a single product. Eye liner or eyeshadow? Metallic or glittery? YOU CHOOSE! Swipe the formula to reveal the potential. Live the London Look
Eye Contouring PaletteNew formula that transforms from metallic liner to ultra-sparkle eyeshadow with the stroke of a finger16 highly-pigmented metallic colours you can endlessly mix & matchUltra precise applicator, delivers an even lineUp to 10 hours wear, smudge-proof, transfer-proof & touch-proofBiodegradable glitter
Pack size: 14.16G
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Silica, Glycerin, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Methylpropanediol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Trimethylsiloxyphenyl Dimethicone, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Polyurethane-35, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Disodium Coco-Glucoside Citrate, Xanthan Gum, Tin Oxide, [May contain +/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Mica, Carmine (CI 75470), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), FD&C Yellow No. 5 (CI 19140)]
Net Contents
14.16g
Preparation and Usage
Sweep colour across your eyelids with 2-in-1 eyeshadow and liner! Follow these easy steps…Step 1: For a dramatic liner look, glide your stand-out shade of Wonder'Swipe 2-in-1 Liner to Shadow onto the upper lash line.Step 2: For a sparkling glitter shadow look, use fingertips to blend the line upwards and outwards, transforming your makeup.Step 3: Frame eyes and finish your look by applying your go-to mascara. Flawless!