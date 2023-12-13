We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Rimmel Eye Shadow Magnif Eyes Blush Edition 14.16G
image 1 of Rimmel Eye Shadow Magnif Eyes Blush Edition 14.16Gimage 2 of Rimmel Eye Shadow Magnif Eyes Blush Edition 14.16Gimage 3 of Rimmel Eye Shadow Magnif Eyes Blush Edition 14.16G

Rimmel Eye Shadow Magnif Eyes Blush Edition 14.16G

4.4(1051)
Write a review

£10.00

£7.06/10g

Rimmel Eye Shadow Magnif Eyes Blush Edition 14.16G
Want the London look? Swipe for drama with Wonder'Swipe 2-in-1 liner to shadow by Rimmel London. Its breakthrough 2-in-1 formula will take your eye look to the next level! Transform your bold metallic liner into a sparkle shadow with the stroke of a finger! A true multi-tasking wonder! Wonder'Swipe has an extensive palette of statement-making shades ranging from opulent metal tones to brilliant brights to deliciously dark hues. Layer and combine them all to create unique, show-stopping looks that lasts up to 10 hours! Whenever you want! Wonder'Swipe is a true multi-tasking wonder. Apply as a normal liquid eye liner on the eyelid. To reveal the sparkle shadow, blend it with a brush or your finger, whilst still wet. Create edgy, on-trend eye-styles with a single product. Eye liner or eyeshadow? Metallic or glittery? YOU CHOOSE! Swipe the formula to reveal the potential. Live the London Look
Eye Contouring PaletteNew formula that transforms from metallic liner to ultra-sparkle eyeshadow with the stroke of a finger16 highly-pigmented metallic colours you can endlessly mix & matchUltra precise applicator, delivers an even lineUp to 10 hours wear, smudge-proof, transfer-proof & touch-proofBiodegradable glitter
Pack size: 14.16G

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Silica, Glycerin, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Methylpropanediol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Trimethylsiloxyphenyl Dimethicone, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Polyurethane-35, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Disodium Coco-Glucoside Citrate, Xanthan Gum, Tin Oxide, [May contain +/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Mica, Carmine (CI 75470), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), FD&C Yellow No. 5 (CI 19140)]

Net Contents

14.16g

Preparation and Usage

Sweep colour across your eyelids with 2-in-1 eyeshadow and liner! Follow these easy steps…Step 1: For a dramatic liner look, glide your stand-out shade of Wonder'Swipe 2-in-1 Liner to Shadow onto the upper lash line.Step 2: For a sparkling glitter shadow look, use fingertips to blend the line upwards and outwards, transforming your makeup.Step 3: Frame eyes and finish your look by applying your go-to mascara. Flawless!

View all Eyes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here