Rimmel Radiance Brick Shimmer Powder 01 12G

£8.00

£6.67/10g

Rimmel Radiance Brick Shimmer Powder 01 12G
Want the London look? Rimmel London brings you Radiance Brick! One compact holds a spectrum of soft, shimmery tones, veiling skin in the sultriest glow and a natural-looking tan. If ‘bronze goddess' is your vibe, work it year-round with a sweep of the multi-tonal pigment, dusting it over cheekbones, temples and the bridge of the nose to complete your makeup look. Radiance Brick gives soft shimmer effects and a glamorous, healthy looking glow. Live the London Look.
Enhance your luscious look with multi-tonal bronzing powderGive your skin a sun-kissed radiant finishContour and highlight your face like a proEnjoy light-as-air, ultra-fine formulaKeeps a natural looking, glow complexion
Pack size: 12G

Ingredients

Mica, Talc, Dimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Magnesium Stearate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Phenoxyethanol, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Caprylyl Glycol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, [May contain /+/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891)]

Net Contents

12g

Preparation and Usage

Ready for a bronzer that blends easily for a shimmer, tan look? To get the most out of Radiance Brick, follow these steps…Step 1: Swirl a large, fluffy brush into the Radiance Brick to pick up the shimmery shades.Step 2: Start applying powder along cheekbones, then curve up to your temples to create a ‘C' shape.Step 3: Glide the powder from one temple to the other, tracing along the hairline.Step 4: Subtly sweep bronzer on either side of your nose.Step 5: Finish by dusting along the jawline then blending down onto your neck.

