Rimmel Radiance Brick Shimmer Powder 02 12G

Want the London look? Rimmel London brings you Radiance Brick! One compact holds a spectrum of soft, shimmery tones, veiling skin in the sultriest glow and a natural-looking tan. If ‘bronze goddess' is your vibe, work it year-round with a sweep of the multi-tonal pigment, dusting it over cheekbones, temples and the bridge of the nose to complete your makeup look. Radiance Brick gives soft shimmer effects and a glamorous, healthy looking glow. Live the London Look.

Enhance your luscious look with multi-tonal bronzing powder Give your skin a sun-kissed radiant finish Contour and highlight your face like a pro Enjoy light-as-air, ultra-fine formula Keeps a natural looking, glow complexion

Pack size: 12G

Ingredients

Mica, Talc, Dimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Magnesium Stearate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Phenoxyethanol, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Caprylyl Glycol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, [May contain /+/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891)]

Net Contents

12g

Preparation and Usage