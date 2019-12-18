By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Chocolate Orange Cake Bars 5 Pack

image 1 of Galaxy Chocolate Orange Cake Bars 5 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£0.20/each

1x = 28.6g
  • Energy579kJ 138kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars12.8g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2023kJ

Product Description

  • 5 Orange flavoured cake bars with a chocolate cream centre covered in milk chocolate.
  • 5 individually wrapped
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (41%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal and/or Shea), Dried Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Butter Oil (from Milk), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471, E475, Sunflower Lecithin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whole Egg, Milk Proteins, Natural Flavouring, Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Modified Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 28.6g

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

5 x Cake Bars

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 28.6g (%*)
Energy 2023kJ579kJ(7%)
-484kcal136kcal(7%)
Fat 26.8g7.7g(11%)
of which saturates 13.6g3.9g(20%)
Carbohydrate 56.6g16.2g(6%)
of which sugars 44.7g12.8g(14%)
Protein 5.0g1.4g(3%)
Salt 0.5g0.1g(2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

