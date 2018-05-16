Galaxy Salted Caramel Cake Bars 5 Pack

- Energy475kJ 113kcal6%
- Fat5.3g8%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars11.3g13%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1835kJ
Product Description
- 5 Cake bars with a salted caramel centre covered in milk chocolate.
- Individually wrapped
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (37%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Dried Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Caramel (27%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Dried Skimmed Milk, Water, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Dried Whey (from Milk), Salt, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate)], Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whole Egg, Milk Proteins, Emulsifiers (E471, E475), Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Modified Starch, Natural Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 25.9g
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
Net Contents
5 x Cake Bars
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 25.9g
|(%*)
|Energy
|1835kJ
|475kJ
|(6%)
|-
|438kcal
|113kcal
|(6%)
|Fat
|20.4g
|5.3g
|(8%)
|of which saturates
|10.1g
|2.6g
|(13%)
|Carbohydrate
|58.7g
|15.2g
|(6%)
|of which sugars
|43.8g
|11.3g
|(13%)
|Protein
|5.6g
|1.5g
|(3%)
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.2g
|(3%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
